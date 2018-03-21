“From each according to his ability, to each according to his needs,” a slogan popularized by Karl Marx, is the foundational ideology of Communism. Communism promised free access and distribution of goods, capital and services. According to Communists, everyone would work hard to produce the goods needed by all and all would consume the goods and services they needed. People would do this because they would perceive the fundamental fairness and humanity of such of system.
There would always be enough for all.
It sounded wonderful, but didn’t take into account human nature. A not insignificant percentage of humanity is lazy. Others aren’t lazy, but sometimes, because of an out of town visit, a bad night’s sleep or just a bad mood, they don’t want to work. Many like to eat more than they need, or eat only the best of what’s available, or stay in the shower until the hot water runs out. Many work hard and moderate their appetites, but then see others laying around, gorging themselves. Feeling like suckers, they work less and consume more. The cycle continues until the system eventually implodes.
Despite overwhelming evidence Communism didn’t work, ideologues used force to continue the system.
For seventy years, Communism couldn’t improve the living standards of the great majority of its population. At its end, in food supply, housing, education, transportation and gross national product, Communist per capita standards were far and away the poorest in all Europe.
Free trade is an ideology of unrestricted purchase and sale of goods and services between countries without tariffs, duties and quotas. Free traders promise more for all. As we noted earlier: It’s based upon the theory of “comparative advantage” which means, simply put, coffee will grow better in Columbia than will wheat; in the U.S. wheat better than coffee. “Free Trade” says if Columbia grows only coffee, the U.S. grows only wheat and both free trade with each other, there will be more coffee and wheat for everyone.
But what if, for example, Columbia uses slave labor to grow wheat, or more to the point, China uses slave labor to manufacture stuff even though the U.S. has a comparative manufacturing advantage? (The Cartel seems to think a willingness to use slave labor and cheap, toxic materials in the manufacturing process are comparative economic advantages — see “feeble minded.”)
Despite overwhelming evidence free trade didn’t work, ideologues used political payoffs of various kinds to continue the system.
Free trade failed for forty years to produce good jobs, trade balances and equivalent benefits to Americans. The result, in the words of President Trump:
“Our factories were left to rot and to rust, all over the place. Thriving communities turned into ghost towns. You guys know that, right? Not any longer. The workers who poured their souls into building this great nation were betrayed. But that betrayal is now over. I’m delivering on a promise I made during the campaign and I’ve been making it for a good part of my life.”
The President imposed tariffs on steel and aluminum because other countries cheat. He realizes we are already in a trade war, one we’ve been losing. Maybe the President will keep the tariffs, maybe he’ll expand them or maybe they’re just a bluff to get others to the negotiating table.
Who knows, and as President Trump promised us, he’s not going to tip America’s hand to her competitors and enemies.
Our President is no ideologue. He reminds Rimersburg Rules of a story told by historian David McCullough of an engineer installing the first Bessemer Furnace in the U.S. “Alright boys, let’s start her up and see why she doesn’t work. That’s very American. We will find out what’s not working right and we will fix it, and then maybe it will work right. That’s been our star, that’s what we’ve guided on.”
[This is a column of opinion and satire. The author knows of no undisclosed facts. To comment or learn more, contact Lewis at josephmaxlewis.com and click on Rimersburg Rules. Joseph M. Lewis the author of “Separation of Church and State” and “The Diaries of Pontius Pilate.”]
