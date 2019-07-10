Sally had been hurrying her parents ever since church ended. She seemed impatient with even the few short greetings they exchanged with the pastor and several others. They knew she loved going to Grandma’s house, but she had never before seemed to be in such a hurry to get there. Maybe it was because they had told her they were taking Grandma to her favorite restaurant and petting zoo, but that had never hurried her so before.
When they finally arrived, Grandma was sitting in her rocking chair on the porch. As soon as Sally could get her door open, she piled out of the car and ran toward the house shouting, “Grandma, I wish you’d die.”
Her mother and father were shocked and dismayed, but Grandma just pulled Sally into her lap, gave her a hug, and quietly asked, “Why do you want me to do that, Sally?”
“We learned about Heaven in Sunday School today,” Sally answered. “It sounds wonderful, and I think I’d want to go there, but I’d be scared without someone I know. You told me Grandpa is there, but I can’t really remember him. I think I’d need Mom or Dad or you, and you’re probably closer to Heaven than anyone else I know, and you probably wouldn’t mind seeing Grandpa again, so if you’d go there, I wouldn’t need to be afraid anymore.”
Most people are a little anxious when they must go to an unfamiliar place, especially if they don’t know what to expect. They would feel much more confident with a friend or loved one by their side or already there to greet them.
When we talk about going to Heaven, there’s even more ambivalence. Many of us might be like the lady who failed to raise her hand when the pastor said, “If you want to go to Heaven raise your hand.” When he greeted her after the service, he said, “I noticed you didn’t raise your hand. Surely you want to go to Heaven. Didn’t you hear the question?”
“Oh, I heard the question,” she answered, “but I thought you were assembling a group to go this afternoon, and I have things I want to get done this week.” We want to go to Heaven, but we don’t want to go right now.
Although Heaven is mentioned 692 times in the New King James Version of the Bible, our picture of Heaven is still unclear. We do know the most important things about Heaven. God is there, will be there, and gives us good things. (See Matthew 7:11.) We also know that people from all over the world will be there; nobody who has accepted Jesus as Savior will be shut out. (See Matthew 8:11.)
Jesus will be there, and everyone in Heaven will be part of His family. (See Matthew 12:50 and 1 Peter 3:22.) Jesus is in Heaven now appearing in the presence of God for us. (See Hebrews 9:24)
God has reserved a pure inheritance for us in Heaven. It cannot rot, rust or fade away. (See 1 Peter 1:4.) Heaven and earth will be new and filled with righteousness — no bullying, no stealing, no lying, and none of the myriad other things that make it difficult to get along with people on Earth. There are angels in Heaven, and when we rise from the dead, there are ways we will be like them. (See Mark 12:25.)
If someone tries to tell us when Christ will come again to take us to Heaven, they are mistaken or lying. (See Mark 13:32.)
The only way we can go to Heaven is to accept Jesus as Savior. (See Acts 4:12.) Do you want to go to Heaven some day?
•
No Losing
I can only lose; I can never win
If my heart is black with guilt and sin.
But Jesus’ blood shed on the cross
Has washed away my sin and loss.
I can only win; I can never lose,
If the way of the Lord is the way I choose.
I’ll be safe and secure in my Savior’s love
As I travel on to my home above.
There’s no place for fear; I need not fret,
For Jesus’ love hasn’t failed me yet.
Whether I am here or in Heaven above,
I will be secure in my Savior’s love.
I can only win; there’s no way to lose
When Jesus’ way is the way I choose.
The blood He shed cleans away my sin,
And makes me pure and whole again.
Do you want to win and never lose?
Jesus made a way for you to choose.
Invite Him into your heart today.
Let Him save your soul and guide your way.
•
Bible Verses
Matthew 7:11 (NKJV) — If you then, being evil, know how to give good gifts to your children, how much more will your Father who is in heaven give good things to those who ask Him!
Matthew 8:11 (NKJV) — And I say unto you, that many shall come from the east and west, and shall sit down with Abraham, and Isaac, and Jacob, in the kingdom of heaven.
Matthew 12:50 (NKJV) — For whosoever shall do the will of my Father which is in heaven, the same is my brother, and sister, and mother.
1 Peter 3:22 (NKJV) — [Jesus] has gone into heaven and is at the right hand of God, angels and authorities and powers having been made subject to Him.
Hebrews 9:24 (NKJV) — For Christ has not entered the holy places made with hands, which are copies of the true, but into heaven itself, now to appear in the presence of God for us;
1 Peter 1:4 (NKJV) — To an inheritance incorruptible and undefiled and that does not fade away, reserved in heaven for you...
2 Peter 3:13 (NKJV) — Nevertheless we, according to His promise, look for new heavens and a new earth in which righteousness dwells.
Mark 12:25 (NKJV) — For when they rise from the dead, they neither marry nor are given in marriage, but are like angels in heaven.
Mark 13:32 (NKJV) — But of that day and hour no one knows, not even the angels in heaven, nor the Son, but only the Father.
Acts 4:12 (NKJV) — Neither is there salvation in any other: for there is none other name under heaven given among men, whereby we must be saved.