To the delight of teenagers and the despair of parents, Chiller Theater debuted on Pittsburgh’s WIIC this month. The program ran for 20 years until its end, and the television station changed its call letters to WPXI. But those Saturday nights live on in the memories of anyone who stayed up too late watching one creature feature or another.
The movies ranged from the usual ultimate monster battle to the near-classic vampire flick. I can’t remember the title of a single one, but the program host was unforgettable.
Chilly Billy Cardilly, known as Bill Cardille offset, had a strange creepy charm that drew you into his mindset for a few hours. His on-screen persona was one part vampire, one part sleazy lounge singer and one part truck driver hauling goods of questionable origin. What’s not to like about that combination?
Chilly Billy predated the leisure suit era, but he may have been on the leading fashion edge of wearing gold chains, lots and lots of gold chains, by men in the 1980s. He may even have worn a velvet tuxedo on occasion. As a young small-town lass, I didn’t know whether to be fascinated or repelled, and so I was both.
Cardille departed from the usual horror-movie host formula of black cape and wax vampire fangs. The velvet tuxedo, chains and laid-back light humor were just Chilly Billy being his authentic self. That scares me for some reason.
Whatever his wardrobe choices, Chilly Billy’s showtime routine was just as memorable. There were two films each Saturday, the first at 11:30 p.m. and the second at 1 a.m. Between the features, Cardille and the studio crew presented skits, one of which had Chilly Billy sitting in a faux news studio located inside a Pittsburgh subway station.
If you are one of the rare non-Western Pennsylvanians reading this column, a note is in order. Pittsburgh did not have a subway system at that time.
Along with a cast of local characters such as Terminal Stare and Stefan the Castle Prankster, Chilly Billy played sleazy host to the likes of Vincent Price, Rod McKuen, Jerry Lewis and Phyllis Diller. That was pretty lofty company for a kid from Farrell, Pa., who got a communications degree from IUP.
Chiller was wildly successful, if you like understatement. It took something with the muscle of Saturday Night Live to displace it. Bowing to NBC’s pressure, WIIC ran SNL and Entertainment Tonight in Chiller Theater’s time slot, reducing the creep show to a single feature airing at 2 a.m. It lingered on for a while and then was canceled.
But it’s hard to make somebody like Cardille fade to black. After Chiller Theater went off the air, fans could catch him on Studio Wrestling or on a quirky game show interspersed with movies. I’m sorry I missed that one after leaving home for college and beginning a young-adult life.
But until the fall of 1973, Chilly Billy owned my Saturday nights. Well, only for the 11:30 show.
I surrendered to Cardille’s charms and stayed up to watch both movies once while crocheting one of those granny-square vests that were popular in 1971 or so. By the time I stumbled off to bed, it was nearly 3 a.m. And there was church in a few hours.
I don’t know. I didn’t fall asleep during church, but I could feel my mother’s eyes burning into me. I got a short lecture about staying up too late, and the matter was dropped.
On the other hand, it was great training for college. After surviving church and a Chiller Theater double feature, studying for final exams was a piece of cake.
The good news for us Chiller Theater fans is that you can still find a lot of Cardille’s material on his Chiller Theater Memories website.
I can’t say that Chiller Theater was one of the more wholesome components of my teen years. Small-town America was one of the last bastions of a more innocent time, and barely staying awake in church was something that only happened to the bad kids who rode around town until the wee hours. Or so our parents told us.
We turned out okay, most of us. I don’t think that I’ve ever run into a hometown boy who took up wearing a velvet tuxedo.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]
