Well, it’s hard to believe that we are into yet another year, but we are. They certainly seem to go by quickly. It’s been 19 years since the big Y2K scare. Nothing can stop the passage of time, and that’s that.
Anyway, a new year is a time for resolutions, and as corny and trite as it may seem, we are going to look at a few of them, aimed at folks of an outdoor persuasion. I suspect that we all have some things we’d like to change or improve upon.
Let’s start off with gun safety. I know we’ve all heard the old admonitions a million times, but this repetition can cause one to become lax on this vital topic. If we’ve developed bad habits, it is vital that we eliminate them. Imagine the horror of accidentally shooting someone.
A number of years ago, I read an article by outdoor writer Dave Henderson (no relation). In it, he set up a fictional scenario that put you in the position of having shot someone. It was very graphic, and it gave me the creeps. One can’t even imagine the horror of being in such a situation for real.
Another great resolution would be to introduce someone new to the outdoor sports. Of course, we naturally think of kids when it comes to this. I have no time for the so-called Mentored Youth programs. They are too flawed. When I see a story about a six-year-old who shot a deer with a 30.06, I can’t help but be skeptical. There are plenty of 12-year-olds, and, for that matter, adults, who could benefit from mentoring on the hunting front. Also, taking a kid fishing can be great fun, but if the kid is little, you are going to spend a lot of time baiting hooks and untangling lines. It’s worth it.
Hunters should resolve to resist any effort on the part of the Game Commission to raise license fees, until they show at least some degree of concern with customer satisfaction. In a way, I don’t have a dog in this fight, as I have a Senior Lifetime license, but I still feel strongly about the subject.
The Game Commission should resolve to be more fair with senior hunters. One way they could do this would be by removing the onerous antler restrictions for seniors. After all, we paid for licenses for 53 years. It strikes me as odd that someone who has never purchased a license, (and may never do so) should be able to shoot any buck. Further, we are at a point where our bodies, eyesight, etc. are not what they used to be. It’s time to do the right thing.
Gun owners must resolve to remain resolute in their efforts to preserve their Second Amendment rights. With people like Nancy Pelosi running things in the House of Representatives, things could get dicey. Martin Luther King Jr. once said, “Whatever affects one directly affects all indirectly.” That is certainly true for gun owners. Never forget that if they can ban your neighbor’s AR-15, they can ban your 30.30.
On another front, there is some fine hunting available now. Flintlock season runs until Jan. 12. Although I purchased a flintlock a while back, I don’t feel that I have yet acquired a sufficient level of proficiency with it to hunt. It’s been many years since I had one. My son is good with one, and will be out there after them. The late season for small game is also in. You know, I have found that a warm winter day is one of the best days of all for squirrel hunting. The warm weather seems to get them on the move.
Of course, winter means ice fishing. No doubt, we will have some safe ice eventually. If you are inclined to go ice fishing, I wish you well.
