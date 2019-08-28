Lately, I have been reading a lot of accusations that President Trump and his administration are like Hitler and the Nazis. The only conclusion I can reach from all of this is that the folks who espouse this idea were either asleep during all of their history classes, or were deliberately indoctrinated to this belief.
Let’s take a realistic look at it.
In the real Nazi Germany, what would have happened to somebody like Rashida Tlaib, if she had called Hitler the same names she calls Trump? We all know the answer. She would have been disposed of immediately.
If protesters would have closed streets and highways, Heinrich Himmler’s SS would have run over them with Panzer tanks. Had Kathy Griffin posed with a facsimile of Hitler’s head, she wouldn’t have lived out the day. The same goes for the photographer who took the shot.
Dissent in the Reichstag, which was the closest the Nazis came to a congress, would have been immediately and forcefully suppressed. Only complete and ignorant nitwits would believe that the Trump administration is anything like Hitler and the Nazis.
Now, let’s compare the Left to the Nazis. The poster children for the Left, Antifa, certainly conduct themselves in a similar way to the Nazi Brown Shirts, going about in big groups wreaking havoc, injuring people and inciting riots. They wear masks, something even the Brown Shirts didn’t do. They produce and encourage the publication of false news, a la Josef Goebbels. They advocate the elimination of those opposed to them. They are out to disarm the general populace, in a poorly hidden plan to subjugate them. That worked very well for the Nazis against the Jews.
Why do so many on the Left subscribe to this stuff? In some cases, they are just plain stupid and naive. Others are enthralled by the idea of having the things they want without working for them.
The real culprit, in my opinion, is our education system. We tend to believe the things we are taught in school. Many schools have thrown education out the window for the purpose of social indoctrination. Students are being taught false history, weird morals and religious bigotry. While some parents object to this, they appear powerless to stop it. Powerful groups have made it very difficult for parents to send their kids to private schools, so they have no choice but to ship them off to the indoctrination centers. Everyone who was awake in history class knows that the only way Socialism can survive is to turn into Communism, a system which has caused the deaths of countless millions.
The whole transgender movement is probably the wildest thing the Left has concocted. In some schools, kids are encouraged to question their gender identity. Female sports are on the road to oblivion, as males who claim that they identify as females, are winning event after event. It will be interesting to see how that plays out in the next Olympics.
On another front, my son and I recently travelled from our home to Butler to look at World War II airplanes. We saw sign after sign that said “Now Hiring,” including even AK Steel. It begs the question of why there are so many able-bodied people still on welfare. The jobs are there, and people are working their tails off to take care of the loafers. How can this be allowed?
The 2020 election could very well be the most important in the history of this country. Should the Left gain full control, things that were once only the stuff of B grade horror movies could easily become reality. Do we really want that for this great country, for which so many fought and died?