Every family has holiday traditions. As a nation we have holiday traditions. Perhaps you don’t, but you would like to start some. For the next few minutes (as long as it takes you to read this article), we are going to look at some of the popular holiday traditions and some that are more obscure. Maybe you would even like to invent a new tradition of your own.
National traditions include all the familiar holiday hullabaloo: Christmas trees, home decorating, Christmas shopping, charity drives, “The Night Before Christmas” story, Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” “Nutcracker Suite,” Christmas dinner (turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie), family gatherings, gift-giving, Christmas movies, Christmas Eve services, classic Christmas music, Christmas cards and so on.
Community traditions try to draw local people together and bring in tourists with a number of holiday themed events: concerts, cantatas, plays, festivals, craft shows, light up nights, house decorating contests, Christmas caroling, visits with Santa and whatever other creative programs the local events coordinators can dream up.
Things like writing letters to Santa Claus, keeping advent calendars and Christmas cookie baking fall under the category of personal traditions. Some common personal traditions include: eating the same food on Christmas Eve each year, making a gingerbread house, watching a certain movie or reading a certain story, making a new tree ornament each year, setting up a train and a holiday village, opening one gift on Christmas Eve, opening all your gifts after midnight and everyone in the family wearing matching pajamas.
I knew there had to be some funny traditions out there, and my research did not disappoint me. Some of the funny traditions I stumbled upon were: camping out beneath the Christmas tree on Christmas Eve, snapping English Christmas crackers, buying super inexpensive small gifts, having a family grab bag, filling a stocking with “freebie and promotional items.” Eating a candlelight Christmas morning breakfast, making an unappetizing Christmas morning breakfast, dressing in old fashioned clothes like you are celebrating a Christmas from long ago. Choosing a different historical era as your Christmas decoration theme each year. If you Google “Funny Christmas Traditions,” you will find some of the stories I have mentioned and more. I especially like the idea of choosing different themes from Christmas past for your Christmas present décor.
Char-Val candy has always been one of the Smith family holiday traditions. Many friends and relatives received boxes of Char-Val candy from us over the years — and that was a lot of boxes. My brother and I would have a contest to see who could choose a pink cream first. I would carefully scrutinize the pattern of chocolate drizzle on each round cream before making my selection, hoping to get a clue from the design on which one was the coveted pink cream.
Yes, the simple, no-fuss, artificial tree has always been a staple of our Christmas decorations. Even the dry plastic needles that have a dusty attic scent to them still say “Christmas” to me. There are also special ornaments. My first favorite was a miniature tube ornament that had a tiny wooden Mary, Joseph and Baby Jesus in it. It resembled a snow globe or shadow box, so that made it more magical than the rest of the ornaments. There is also a gingerbread boy and a gingerbread girl which always goes on the tree last as the finishing touch. Those veteran ornaments are still in service to this day.
When I was a kid, we always celebrated Christmas on Dec. 23. Mother put the presents out after we had gone to bed on our Christmas Eve. She placed the presents on the couches instead of under the tree. My brother and I each had our own couch laden with gifts on Christmas morning. We’d wake up, and noisily run downstairs at top speed. This was it! The day kids all over the world waited for all year long. The Christmas tree was aglow with excitement and piles of festively wrapped presents were strewn around the living room. You wished the packages would go as high as the ceiling.
On the 24th we made the two hour drive to grandma and grandpa’s house in Beaver County and on Dec. 25, all my aunts, uncles and cousins came over for a big Christmas dinner and we exchanged gifts.
We kids had a “grab bag” we called it. But it was really a name exchange. Someone would get your name and you would get a different person’s name. There was a $10 limit on how much you should spend, and in 1990 you could get quite a bit for $10. Each year it was exciting to find out who you had and who had you.
An article on Christmas traditions wouldn’t be complete without mentioning food traditions. Thanksgiving dinner and Christmas dinner are identical at our house. There is turkey, of course, candied yams, mashed potatoes, corn, lima beans, sliced jellied cranberry sauce, stuffing, rolls, pumpkin pie, apple pie and ice cream.
Now lima beans have always been one of my least favorite foods, but my mom likes them. When my turn comes to be in charge of the holiday dinner, I’ll replace those pesky lima beans with my beloved broccoli and cauliflower.
One of my aunts made a broccoli and cheese bake for our annual holiday gathering that I simply adored, (probably could have eaten the whole thing by myself). I am sure the calories were astronomical, with all the cheese and crushed Ritz Crackers mixed into the broccoli bake, but on Christmas Day who is counting calories?