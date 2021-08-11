It’s a good time to talk about homeschooling. A few years ago you might have said home-what? But since COVID-19, almost everyone has experienced homeschooling in one form or another. Back in my day we didn’t have the internet or online learning, so it was just good old-fashioned textbooks, notebooks, pencils and paper.
Homeschooling was fairly new on the “school choice” scene when my parents decided to give it a try in the late 80s. Home tutoring has been around forever, but not the whole in-depth, curriculum-based, state approved form that was burgeoning in the 1970s and 80s. It was a more structured and systematic education than the private tutors of centuries gone by could offer.
The early years were a little rough on everybody I think. No kid wants to go to school or be disciplined, at least most of them don’t. Children come with a natural resistance to learning. All they want to do is play and have fun. Slowly, you begin to recognize some value in education, but it takes a lot of years to appreciate it. Education is a survival skill if you think about it. At high levels it can be a luxury, but in general it is just as much of a survival skill as learning how to build a fire.
Mom and dad were not the kind of parents who tried to plan out their children’s lives. They just waited to see what talents and interests we developed and helped nurture our ambitions. I played Little League for three seasons in elementary school, and Thomas took one season of baseball and one season of football. By the time we got to junior high, it was obvious that we were both heading in the music and drama direction. We had private tutors in piano, acting, singing and music composition.
Whenever the topic of homeschooling was brought up, the first thing people would say is “What about socialization?” It wasn’t much of a problem with us. We had neighbor kids to play with, church kids to play with, cousins to play with, and other homeschooled kids on occasion. It was enough. In the elementary grades, you are more content to be home. In junior high and high school, you get the socialization urge, so the timing was right to join our regional homeschool support groups. We alternately attended the Brookville homeschool group and the Clarion County homeschool group. If they didn’t offer drama classes, I begged until they found someone to teach drama. It wasn’t long before I was teaching drama in elementary and high school myself. No one else had a thirst for theater like I did.
Certain educational requirements could be fulfilled in a homeschool group aside from the general socialization benefits. It was just what was needed for a young high school student. We would have special events like a science fair, a geography fair, plays, recitals, basketball games, picnics, etc.
The homeschool group would book a church and church hall for our bi-monthly class days. There were approximately 30 elementary aged students and 30 high school students, plus an assortment of toddlers who tagged around with their mothers. Mothers would be the teachers and offer classes in the various rooms. We would often have a choice between three or four classes in each period. It was similar to college classes only everything was in one building. Those were good days that I remember fondly.
My transition to college was seamless. People often asked me if it was hard to go from homeschooling to a college setting and I said, “ No.” Homeschool class days probably gave me a taste of what college was like. You had classes in different rooms of the church hall and you had to get to class on time. I thrived in the college environment.
I never paid attention to my grades before college. I knew I was good in spelling, reading and writing and bad at punctuation, math and science. I had a general idea that my grades were above average, although I was never an A student. My attitude was very cavalier toward grades. As long as I passed, I was content. My first report card in college came out to be just a little bit below the dean’s list, so after that I was conscientious about my grades and was determined to attain and remain on the dean’s list. Acting and film classes helped keep me there.
Actually, at Bob Jones University I found a rather hostile attitude towards homeschooling from the other students. It seems that there was a Christian Schoolers vs. Homeschoolers rivalry I wasn’t aware of.
Now in 2021, you can start your own online school with platforms like Thinkific or Teachable and have access to all the tools the big universities use. You can offer courses to your business clients or use courses to create training programs for your employees. There are so many options for education these days.
Despite being a homeschool kid who did not spend time in a public school with my contemporaries, my cultural perspective seems to be very similar to that of my fellow millennials in the way I think and feel. It speaks about the parenting styles of the boomer generation that feeds into the millennial philosophy of life, and also about the times in which we live. To some extent, we are all a product of our times.