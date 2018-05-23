Spring is here and so are proposed school budgets for the coming 2018-19 school year. Some say hope springs eternal this time of year, but the outlook for school budgets that meet local revenue and state funding isn’t always so hopeful.
Take for instance the referendum for a steep increase in taxes for the Redbank Valley School District. Voters didn’t want any part of the massive increase and now school board directors have to go back to the budgets and do some adjusting.
Even though some might argue Redbank already has a significant fund balance (or carryover), it will only be a matter of time before other school districts will be facing the same challenge.
The bottom line is that the school districts do not have enough money to keep on doing what they have been doing over the years. Programs will lie at the altar for a sacrifice to the budget gods, unless of course higher taxes are approved or the state forks over more money. None of this will probably happen because of the inevitable downward spiral of trickle down economics.
First will be the slaughter of mascots and sports teams, then will come the arts and say goodbye to the marching bands and music programs.
Hope may spring eternal so there is always the “chance” that mergers or consolidations could take place for some savings, but that kind of thing has to be approved by the voters, the same as a major tax increase. The state cannot just come in and mandate mergers or consolidations. That may be a good idea to limit the reach of the state, but one can’t help but wonder if legislators would feel the wrath of voters who do not want to see the loss of their mascots. (It is kind of surprising that the state does not have the power to mandate these things when you think about the programs they can mandate.)
Budget challenges are everywhere. Look no farther than the Clarion County Career Center. Its proposed 2018-19 budget has a 4.3 percent increase and some member districts may be facing larger shares than usual because of the way the budget is developed. The devil is always in the details.
CCCC Director Kirk Atwood points out that despite the number of budget decreases or level funding since 2013-14, the budget submitted for next year is still lower than the one in 2013-14.
“I think that shows that we are tightening our belt here as well,” Atwood said.
“We’re doing what we need to do. We fix things ourselves here where we can,” he continued. “For example, we had an issue with our salt spreader this year and between our automotive technologies and welding programs we corrected that issue in-house. It cost us nothing, but we had quotes in here for thousands of dollars to replace it and we said we could fix that in-house and save that money. We do those things constantly because we have that technology.”
However, the big-ticket item was a failing HVAC system and since the Career Center is not allowed to retain funds from its annual operations in a fund balance, this was not a project that could be delayed or band-aided. While the Career Center has tried to do its part over the years with band-aid solutions as much as possible, according to Atwood, this problem required the “big fix.”
CCCC budgets over the years show the financial dilemma facing the school. It has seen a 3.35 percent cut in 2013-14, a 7.01 percent cut in 2014-15, a 1.06 percent increase in 2015-16, a .06 percent increase in 2016-17, a .26 percent increase in 2017-18, and the proposed 4.37 percent increase for next year.
“The way that the numbers are figured out is based on the total operating shares for all of our schools, count the bond payments that we are still doing based on the expansion back in 2003, and then divide that by the total number of applications which comes out to 333. That gives us the cost per pupil and multiply that times the number of students enrolled and applications.”
Sounds simple? Hope springs enternal.
