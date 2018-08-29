Regular readers of The Leader-Vindicator have probably heard that I have a new book out. (Cheers go up from an imaginary crowd in my head.) And that a sizable number of the pieces collected in this book were originally written for Tales of a Wayward Son, and therefore, dear readers, written for you. (More hoots and hollers!)
So I would like to take this opportunity to give you the story — straight from the horse’s mouth, so to speak — on the how the new book came together, what it’s about, and also give you the scoop on the author readings I am doing around the area.
I started writing “Wayward Son: Travels and Reflections” about five years ago, though I didn’t know it at the time.
I was living in D.C. and trying to get home after an exhausting week of work. It was a blisteringly hot Friday afternoon and rush hour was particularly brutal. To make matters worse, I was on my motorcycle, sweating though business clothes and feeling sick from exhaust fumes.
Suddenly, I decided enough was enough, got off at the next exit, and took the first open road I could find. I rolled the throttle back and shot down the highway, wild and free. Of course, I was going in the opposite direction of where I lived, but I couldn’t help myself. I was somewhere in the boonies of West Virginia when I had to find a motel for the night.
Instead of going home the next morning, I went south and ended up spending the entire weekend going wherever the road took me. (This impromptu trip is chronicled in the aptly-titled, first chapter of the book: “Destination Unknown.”)
It was so much fun that I started doing it every weekend, exploring the backroads, wineries and small towns of Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland and eastern Pennsylvania. At the request of one of my co-workers, I started writing a travel blog called Drayer’s Notebook, where I narrated these adventures (and misadventures) and posted them online.
Those trips indirectly led me back to western Pennsylvania, where The Leader-Vindicator approached me about writing a column, and thus, Tales of a Wayward Son was born.
After writing the column over a two-year period and continuing to write my blog posts, I couldn’t help but notice how the pieces in Drayer’s Notebook and Tales of a Wayward Son complemented each other and would make a good book. The 46 narratives I selected for the book also told the story of what led me from D.C. back to my hometown in Clarion County.
And here we are.
The readings I’m doing around the area are going very well. So far, each and every one of them has been a blast. However, based on the hits and messages on my website and the overall interest in the book, the attendance has been less than expected.
After running into a guy I went to school with the other day, I figured out what might be the reason. My old friend congratulated me on the book and the author readings. “I thought about going to that one at the Rimersburg library,” he said, “but I didn’t.”
“How come?” I asked.
“I’ll be honest with you,” he said with a grin, “I don’t even know what the heck a reading is and I don’t like walking into something not knowing what to expect.”
That made sense to me. If a person had never been to an author reading, how would they know what to expect? I gave him the lowdown and decided to end this column by passing on the information for anyone else that might be wondering the same thing.
Readings are free, open to the public, and typically, very casual. Some places offer snacks, usually cookies, coffee, pop. You don’t need to know anything about the author or the book to enjoy it.
The writer gives a little biographical information and talks a bit about the new book. He/she reads a few sections, usually about 20 minutes, and then opens it up for questions.
My readings of Wayward Son have been relaxed and fun. Since most of the pieces in the book are designed to spur conversations, the questions section often becomes more of a dialogue. If I read “Nicknames,” for example, we usually end up laughing about the nicknames we’ve had or heard. If I read, say “Talent or Luck,” a discussion usually ensues about whether it is better to be talented or lucky.
Afterwards, if you want to buy a book, I will be happy to sign it for you.
Speaking of buying a book, you can pick up a copy of “Wayward Son: Travels and Reflections” at Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library in Rimersburg, The Leader-Vindicator office in New Bethlehem, and Runyan Computers between Rimersburg and Sligo. The books are 15 bucks and are also available online at Amazon.com.
So keep an eye open for upcoming readings at a library near you. My friend is coming to the next one and I hope you do too!
[Libraries, book stores and book clubs interested in setting up an author reading can leave a message at daviddrayer.com or call (631) 873-7875. David Drayer is the author of the novels, “A Noble Story,” “Something Fierce” and “Strip Cuts.” He can be reached via daviddrayer.com.]
