This week’s title might take our mature readers back to the balmy days of 1968 when it was a schtick on Rowan and Martin’s “Laugh-In.” For the record, I didn’t go out to check anymore than I had to. When I can feel the mugginess indoors with the AC running, I don’t want to know exactly.
You know what helps your air conditioning feel more effective? A good old Vornado brand air circulator. They are still made in the U.S., albeit with a lot more plastic than I remember from 30 years ago.
I don’t really do product endorsements, especially here. But I would be a bad citizen if I didn’t mention it.
Another tip for you: set out a small children’s wading pool when there’s rain in the forecast. You may be lucky enough to gather some rainwater for your garden. If nothing else, it gives your neighbors something to talk about.
“There she goes again. Now what?”
I’ve got nothing against municipal water. In fact, I give thanks all the time because I don’t have to draw water from a well when it’s 90 degrees outside. And plants seem to flourish when they receive enough blessed rain.
It’s something I think about. My brother and I were talking about the remnants of an old well in the backyard when we were kids. There was another at my grandparents’ house up the street.
We like our history and we pine for the good ol’ days, but give me running water any day of the week. I drew a bucket of water using a windlassed well once upon a time. I prefer gushing faucets, thank you very much.
While we’re on the subject, I really like municipal sewers, too. If you are feeling inconvenienced by a COVID-19 pandemic, our ancestors had to deal with regular outbreaks of typhoid fever, polio and dysentery before we had public sewerage systems. Those folks would laugh themselves silly at our whining and squeamishness.
I also like the prohibitions against spitting on sidewalks. Once those laws were enacted, tuberculosis became less of a scourge to the average person. TB was still a public-health theme back in the 1960s because it made such a lasting impression.
A little sidenote here: Dr. Longwell, a well-known and long-time physician over in Distant and Seminole, worked as the company doctor for the Shawmut mines in that part of Armstrong County. In his spare time, he was involved in tuberculosis research and treatment later in life.
Back to everyday life for the average guy.
Mom often tells the story of the iceman making a delivery right when one of my uncles was taking a bath in the kitchen. Grandma threw a blanket over him to preserve his modesty.
Okay, there are many things to be thankful for here.
First, there is no iceman anymore because we have electric refrigerators that give us cold food and plentiful ice whenever we want it. Second, we all have bathrooms in our homes with running water, bathtubs and showers. Third, this pair of grandparents lived in Fairmount City in the ‘30s and all that bath water was pumped by hand from the sink.
I can remember one of my grandmothers still using a washboard on laundry day. I guess she kept it because it was still the best way to deal with ground-in dirt. She had four football-playing boys, so she would know about dirt.
Oh, and then there’s spray-on starch. I give thanks for that, too. If you’ve ever prepared an old-fashion doily using hot cooked laundry starch just for the experience, you’ll appreciate your mothers and grandmothers a lot more. That’s how little girls always had that fresh-pressed look when they went to school.
I don’t know. There’s always a trade-off. We might all be better off if we all lost 20 pounds or so, but doing so while hauling water by hand or sudsing duds in a tub doesn’t sound like a good way to do it.
People like my column better when I’m not preaching at them. You’ve been a lovely audience these past several months and I just had to give you some historical tidbits. I won’t promise that I won’t nag you until 2021, but I will do my best.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]