Dear Gayle,
The other day I drove past a boy sitting in the grass near where his mother was mowing more of it. He looked about four. His mother should have known better. Stones get kicked up by mower blades a lot. One could hit a kid sitting that low to the ground right in the face. If I hadn’t been in a hurry I would have gone back to say something to her. Why don’t people think?
— Saw It
Dear Saw,
It seems that the mother was thinking about getting her lawn mowed, or about keeping an eye on her child while multitasking, perhaps. You are correct that the choice to allow him to remain so close to that machine was not a healthy one. Because of your letter, I checked the stats and was shocked to learn that more than 17,000 children each year are injured in some way involving lawn mowers. While most of those accidents involve running over body parts, there are enough of them involving stones shot out by spinning blades to make it a concern worth considering by anyone about to trim the grass. Still, I am amazed at times when I see what people will do involving any dangerous equipment when they have small children in the area. Even if you had stopped to talk to her, she might not have seen any good reason to make the child move farther away. There is a good reason, however, and I hope she finds it.
Dear Gayle,
I read stories in the paper every day about the drug epidemic. What I don’t understand is how this can be happening when we have more information out there than ever before about why to not do drugs. There are posters, school programs, radio and TV spots. What don’t people get?
— Just Wondering
Dear Just,
You are not the only one wondering this same thing. Drug abuse appears to be far worse than it ever was. All of the well-meaning efforts appear to have produced the paradoxical effect — they produce the opposite of the expected and desired reaction. What is not known — at least not by me — is whether what we are seeing as a huge problem really is bigger than ever, or if, because of the Internet, we are hearing more about what has never stopped being huge.
Many users were introduced to drugs as children by someone trying to make more sales in order to buy more drugs for themselves. Some were adults at a vulnerable place in their lives. Keep in mind that, unlike physical adulthood, emotional adulthood sets in at age 26 on average. People are vulnerable for longer periods of time than might be believed.
What is taking center stage now, of course, is the vast numbers of drug-related deaths. I do believe that, if we look at the numbers by geographical area, we seem to find fewer deaths as we move closer toward the Mexican border where most of the drugs come into the United States. With each movement of those drugs along their route toward the farther reaches of the country, they are “cut” with other substances, (added to), so that each seller gets more money for less genuine product. Many of the deaths have evidence to being related to those added-in substances. Still, plenty are from deliberate overdose suicides of drug addicted users who have become despondent about their situations and have seen no other way out.
The ways out — and they are there — are hard, but well worth fighting for.
[Gayle Wright is a mental health counselor doing area agency and hospital social work. Write to Gayle at: LV MY TAKE ON IT, 435 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242, or send email to gaylewright@mail.com where your anonymity will be maintained in keeping with all current HIPAA standards.]
