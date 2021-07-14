This may seem like a strange title, so here’s an explanation. The Latin word “veto” translates as “I forbid.”
Well, our esteemed governor forbade, through use of his veto power, a bill that would have solved a huge problem here in the Keystone State. The bill dealt with voting reform. Wolf’s stated reason for the veto was that it contained voter ID provisions. He uses the hackneyed myth that this would deny the vote to citizens.
No governor, it would deny voting privileges to illegal aliens, who are not supposed to be voting anyway. It would also prevent voting more than once in the same election. What’s wrong with that? No explanation is ever offered for opposition to voter ID. They just keep saying that it will deny the right to vote, but they never say how. If I were a betting man, I would bet that Wolf has ambitions of running for higher office, and is fearful that voter ID would lead to his defeat.
I am currently unaware of the status of the Constitutional Carry Bill in Pennsylvania. If it passes the Legislature, I feel certain that Wolf will veto it, if for no other reason than to keep his Democrat cronies happy.
I have heard and read a lot lately from the pro-life movement. Personally, I consider myself to be pro-life. The idea of my tax money going toward providing abortions is abhorrent to me. I do, however, have a troublesome question. That is, how can someone call themselves pro-life, and at the same time, favor the death penalty? The Commandment to not kill does not stipulate just the innocent. It just says not to kill, period. I oppose the death penalty on a number of levels. First, I consider it to be immoral. There is more to it, however, than that. What if you make a mistake? You can’t correct it if you have already killed the person. The people favoring the death penalty are often those most critical of the court system. If they believe the courts to be incompetent, why entrust them with the power of life and death? Look at the number of cases in which someone convicted of murder has been exonerated by DNA evidence. What if they had been executed?
I know that I write a lot about the transgender movement. It is so repulsive to me that it deserves frequent mention. If a mentally ill man wants to go around thinking he is a woman, that’s his business. When, however, he decides to participate in female sports, that is another story. I have a dear old friend whose granddaughter has excelled greatly in swimming competitions. She has won many medals. What will happen, though, if she comes up against a bigger and stronger male? Her hard work will get flushed down the toilet.
With images of great Americans like George Washington and Thomas Jefferson being taken down, I find it disgraceful that a statue should be erected in honor of George Floyd. This man was a criminal. The statue is a horrible slap in the face especially to his victims, but to law abiding society in general. Yet, he is looked upon by many as a hero. How can this be? What is our society coming to?
I still see a few people wearing face masks, even though the whole thing has been lifted. I can’t help but wonder if they will still be wearing them five years from now. I was hospitalized with COVID, and it was horrible, but enough is enough.
And finally, we have the release from prison of Bill Cosby. I, for one, was glad to hear this, as I have always questioned his guilt. It strikes me as odd that, after so many years, nobody spoke against him until he started telling people to pull up their pants, turn their hats around and stop giving their children weird names. He learned the hard way to not step out of line.