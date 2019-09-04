Dear Gayle,
My sister is a lot younger than I am. By the time she came along, my parents had a better grip on their finances, there weren’t as many bills and things weren’t so hard. It may not have been really great by then, but things were sure better. If my sister wanted a prom dress, Mom took her to the regular store. It may not have been a top-of-the-line dress, but if I’d wanted to go to the prom, I was taken to a second-hand clothing shop. She got new shoes a couple of times a year instead of at the beginning of the school year and they were expected to last until next summer. I could keep going. Anyway, I never felt that my sister was spoiled for being younger, just that she was luckier for coming when she did. The problem is when I hear her say something about how tough it was for her growing up. I hear her and just want to scream at her about how good she had it compared to me. I have not done this yet, but I always wonder if I might, especially since she has gotten onto this thing about it for a while now. Any ideas on how to handle this?
— First Poor Kid
Dear First,
This sort of thing repeats itself in families a lot. It can create jealousies, so I am glad to read that you are not allowing it to do that to you. However, having her speak as she does will likely eat at you until you do something about it. The question is not should you say something, but what will you say. Your call, of course as you will be the one living with the results, but among your choices are asking her to stop talking about worse days from the past, or trying to top her stories with worse ones of your own, (neither of which I recommend, by the way), or sometime when the two of you are alone, simply telling her that you have been aware of her stories recently and that you find it interesting how many memories of your own come out when she shares hers. Then tell her about a trip to buy a prom gown from the used clothing store, and maybe some of your other stories. Tell her how happy you were for her that this was not her experience, but that you understand that she would still have her own memories of difficult times all the same. Keep in mind that you compare her experiences to your own, but she has no memories of those earlier times you lived through. She has always compared her experiences to those of her friends. In that frame of reference, she may indeed always have felt more poor. I see no right or wrong here, just a gap in understanding perspectives. Using a positive attitude, and when no audience is there to affect how your words might be taken, you may be able to share your thoughts without it being a problem, but you know her better than I. Best of luck.
Dear Gayle,
I know that your column isn’t a medical one, but it seems to me that more people are sicker these days. Am I the only one thinking that?
— Noticed
Dear Noticed,
I thought about your observation and I have a theory. If you are correct and more people are enduring illnesses, it may be that this is evidence of modern medical science at work. More people are living longer because medicines and treatment are available to help battle what is ailing them. The longer people live, the greater the likelihood that they will be dealing with an increasing number of illnesses. I do not know if this is the effect that you are noticing, but it is all I can think of to explain what you believe that you are seeing. The other possibility is simply that more people are getting sick. If that is so, I could not possibly begin to explain why.
Dear Readers,
I have never before used this column to recommend a movie, but I will tell you that, at the urging of a friend, I recently purchased the DVD “Ben Is Back” with Julia Roberts about a drug-addicted young man and his relationship with his mother. The movie gave me some insights into addiction that, even as a mental health professional, I had not previously considered. I appreciate learning, especially about a condition that has become an epidemic. If you believe that you may want to know more about the topic, please consider watching that movie as part of your search.
