Back in the days when nobody worried too much about dietary fat, salt and sugar, summertime was meant for pigging out on ice cream and potato chips, washed down with the odd glass or three of Kool Aid. Okay, maybe we still do sometimes.
I confess to lunching on a pint of Turkey Hill lemon sherbet one hot day when I lived in Virginia. The heat index was well above 100 degrees that day, and there’s no way that 16 ounces of lemony goodness would have survived the trip back to the marina. So, I sat me down on a park bench and impersonated a heedless five-year-old.
That was the best ice cream I had eaten since 1962, I think.
I don’t remember what brands of ice cream that Mom and Dad bought at Russie’s or the A&P. When you’re five or six or seven, brand loyalty doesn’t mean much. It’s all about the flavor and that melting sensation in your mouth.
Chocolate was and is my favorite, but I didn’t discriminate against a bowl of Neapolitan or White House. Turkey Hill lemon sherbet may be a close second because of that one sweltering Virginia day.
When I was very small, homemade ice cream was a wintertime treat at our house because a block of ice chopped from the creek was close at hand. Once my parents invested in a deep freezer, there was enough ice-making capacity to churn the homemade version year round.
I’m not sure, but I think our ice cream maker was hand-cranked at first. But Dad, tinkering wannabe mad scientist that he was, rigged it up to a motor and we had homemade vanilla ice cream with our homemade root beer all the time.
Why homemade root beer? You would have to know my dad. But it was darned good stuff, right up until the bottles started exploding on the basement shelves during a heat wave.
Mom laughs about it. Now.
Fortunately, there were no experiments with making potato chips. We had proper store-bought chips until the potato chip man started making his rounds in our neighborhood.
I can’t remember his name, if I ever knew it. Mom was the one who conducted business when he drove up in his step van. My brother and I lurked around the corner like a couple of starving buzzards.
The chips were packaged in a tall mustard-yellow tin, a lot like those decorative popcorn-filled ones that people give you at Christmastime. My memory is fuzzy, and I was a beginning reader at the time, but I think the brand name was Charles. I would bet good money that it is still sulking on a shelf somewhere in Mom’s house even now.
The potato chip man also sold a variety of cookies, a lot of them similar to today’s Girl Scout cookies. The Girl Scouts’ Samoas are dead ringers for some of those. I will snarf those up to this day just for the memories they trigger.
After growing up eating those chips, I was totally unimpressed with Pringles when they came on the market when I was in high school. Sure, Pringles came in a nifty can that kept the chips from getting crushed, but they didn’t taste like the real thing. For some reason, they are in the same league as mystery meat, those anonymous breaded patties served in college dining halls back in the day.
No story about doorstep service in the 1960s would be complete without mentioning the famous Dairy Dan. For a time, Dan would cruise through the neighborhood like a bell-jingling Pied Piper of Hamelin, happy to relieve us of our nickels and dimes.
I don’t know how long Dan was in the ice cream business, but I remember that he made his truck available to the civil-defense authorities in case of a disaster. In those days, civil defense meant one thing to kids — Russkie bombers were on the way. I’m still a little conflicted when I hear an ice cream truck’s bell, but at least I’ve stopped crawling under the furniture now.
I know that people in a lot of other towns in our area read this column. I hope that you had your own version of Dairy Dan, the potato chip man and a dad who was always tinkering with something that brought delight to his family.
We may sigh and pine for the good old days, and the ones that we had as kids were very good. But the Schwann’s driver still makes deliveries, and homemade ice cream isn’t hard to make. If you don’t have a bona fide churn at home, there are all kinds of nifty ways to make homemade ice cream using a couple of plastic bags or coffee cans.
You never know. You might be making some memories for your own kids or grandchildren.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.