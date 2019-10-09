First, President Trump colluded with the Russians, then he obstructed justice, and on and on and on ... Now Democrats claim Trump pressured Ukraine’s president to dig up dirt on Democrat Joe Biden during a phone call. So, Trump released a transcript of the call.
Trump also called Democratic House Speaker Pelosi to discuss the Ukraine call the day before he released the transcript. According to Pelosi: “He told me it was perfect. There was nothing in the call. But I know what was in the call.” How? Was the transcript leaked to her by Democratic operatives?
Then Democratic Chairman of the Intelligence Committee Adam Schiff opened his hearing with lies, or parody if you believe Schiff: “And what is the President’s response — well it reads like a classic organized crime shake down. In essence, what President Trump communicates is ... I don’t see much reciprocity here. You know what I mean? I hear what you want. I have a favor I want from you though. And I’m going to say this only seven times, so you better listen good. I want you to make up dirt on my political opponent, understand? Lots of dirt, on this and on that.”
Trump never said any of it. Schiff made it up. Trump never asked for an investigation of Biden as a favor, he asked for an investigation into meddling in our 2016 election.
“I would like you to do us a favor though, ...” President Trump said. “I would like you to find out what happened with this whole situation with Ukraine, they say CrowdStrike … I guess you have one of your wealthy people … The server, they say Ukraine has it.”
And that freaked out the “intelligence community.” Some Democrat operative — “arguable political bias” — in the CIA, may be worried about the “intelligence community’s” possible involvement in CrowdStrike, claims someone told him President Trump told the Ukrainians to dig up dirt on Biden ... or else.
Which as we’ve seen, is not true.
The “Whistleblower” filed a complaint that should have been rejected because you can’t complain under the law based on gossip — second-hand knowledge. The Whistleblower rules said, “FIRST-HAND INFORMATION REQUIRED,” — “If you think that wrongdoing took place, but can provide nothing more than second-hand (gossip) or unsubstantiated assertions, [the Intelligence Community Inspector General] will not be able to process the complaint or information for submission under the law.”
Guess what the “intelligence community” did? They changed the rules and the complaint form the same month, August, that the complaint was made, to now allow for the use of gossip. They did it secretly. They kept the change secret until days before the President ordered the anti-Trump complaint declassified and released. Then they put the new form on the internet and allowed the Democrat operative to use it to re-issue the complaint.
Set up, what set up?
We know the Democrat-controlled “intelligence community” interfered in our 2016 election with the use of bogus FISA wiretaps, urine dossiers, spies and collaboration with British and Australian intelligence agencies. So what about Ukraine and CrowdStrike? Ukraine just elected a new President free from the taint of corruption. Is the “intelligence community” afraid of what he might find?
The story will change. Democrats are already moving away from “dirt on Biden” to the CrowdStrike “conspiracy” “debunked” by the “intelligence community” and one fired White House aide. That’s the same “intelligence community” that gave us Russia collusion and spying and urine dossiers and bogus FISA warrants.
Sure, Rimersburg Rules believes them and so should the President. Or not.
What are they worried about, proof of Democrat “intelligence community” and Ukrainian collusion? Not yet proven doesn’t mean “debunked.”
“I’m openly telling everybody in the country I have the president’s back because I think this is a setup,” Sen. Lindsey Graham said.
“Do you want a democracy in this country or do you want a deep state?” asked Presidential Advisor Steven Miller.
[This is a column of opinion and satire. The author knows of no undisclosed facts. Contact Lewis, the author of “The Diaries of Pontius Pilate,” “Separation of Church and State,” “Baghdad Burning” and “Hell Rises,” at www.josephmaxlewis.com.]