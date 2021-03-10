Recently, Rimersburg Rules interviewed a source who deployed to Washington, D.C. as part of the National Guard after the Jan. 6 riots. Over a couple beers and wings, he related what those of us who’ve served in the military call a “cluster.”
They didn’t have mess tents, so the food came, or didn’t come, from a hodgepodge of sources and of varying quality. There were no, or sometimes one, port-a-potty for hundreds of guardsmen. Shaking his head, the source told me of scores of guardsmen in various parts of the city finding clusters of trees, shrubs or underbrush and doing their business there. During orientation at the D.C. guard armory, the guardsmen were told they didn’t have authority to arrest anyone, they were just to “act intimidating.” Then he showed me a cheesy looking red, white and blue card they were issued that said, “Special Police.”
Rules: “You’re kidding me.”
Source: “Nope.”
So what was and is the purpose of this military occupation of our capital since the Guard didn’t serve any real purpose? It’s to let you know they are in charge now and maybe they’re working on establishing the military’s ability to serve a bigger purpose.
Biden Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered the entire military to hold a one-day stand-down to talk to their units about the “threat of domestic extremism.” So maybe you’re thinking about when Sgt. Hasan K. Akbar of the 101st Airborne Division killed two and wounded 17 of his fellow soldiers in Kuwait because as a Muslim he objected to non-Muslims attacking Iraq. Or perhaps Major Nidal Malik Hasan comes to mind who, in his own words, “switched sides,” and regarded himself as a Mujahideen waging “jihad” against the U.S. military, killing 13 people and wounding 30 others at Fort Hood.
Yes, domestic Islamic extremism is a threat and Secretary Austin provided four case studies leaders can use in their discussions. Except ... all four are examples of service members with white-supremacist leanings.
But, are there any examples of white soldiers killing non-white soldiers in the name of white supremacy or to interfere with a military operation? Shut up white supremacist!
As reported in the Washington Times, “Gen. Dunlap and other observers say the Defense Department guidance is problematic. Service members could be reported for extremist behavior even if their actions do not violate any federal laws, the Uniform Code of Military Justice or a service’s anti-extremism policies.” “That could crush the all-volunteer force or alternatively turn it into a left-wing Praetorian Guard, both of which pose severe threats to national security.”
A left-wing Praetorian Guard. Hmmm.
According to Ben Smith in the New York Times: “A group of former top government officials called the Transition Integrity Project actually gamed four possible scenarios, including one that doesn’t look that different from 2016: a big popular win for Mr. Biden, and a narrow electoral defeat, presumably reached after weeks of counting the votes in Pennsylvania. For their war game, they cast John Podesta, who was Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman, in the role of Mr. Biden. They expected him, when the votes came in, to concede, just as Mrs. Clinton had. But Mr. Podesta, playing Mr. Biden, shocked the organizers by saying he felt his party wouldn’t let him concede. Alleging voter suppression, he persuaded the governors of Wisconsin and Michigan to send pro-Biden electors to the Electoral College.
“In that scenario, California, Oregon and Washington then threatened to secede from the United States if Mr. Trump took office as planned. The House named Mr. Biden president; the Senate and White House stuck with Mr. Trump. At that point in the scenario, the nation stopped looking to the media for cues, and waited to see what the military would do.”
Perhaps Democrats no longer want to “see” what the military would do, they want to know.
