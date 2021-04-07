How about this? President Joe Biden’s $2.5 trillion infrastructure bill includes $20 billion — yep, billion dollars — to destroy infrastructure.
According to the White House, Interstate 81 in Syracuse, New York and the Claiborne Expressway in New Orleans are two highways they’re ready to tear up because, wait for it ... they’re racist!
“I’m thrilled to hear President Biden would call out the Claiborne Expressway as a racist highway,” said activist Amy Stelly. Of course highways have white stripes on the outside of each lane and ... we can’t permit white stripes to tell black folks what to do on the highway. That’s racist!
Then there’s the stimulus package that sets aside $4 billion for Black, Hispanic, American Indian and Asian American farmers to pay off 120 percent of outstanding debts, plus another $1 billion for training, education, technical assistance, grants and loans. Whites need not apply. No, seriously, white farmers are explicitly excluded from the program because of their skin color. Everyone knows treating all Americans the same is racist.
The United States will lose the next major war if we fight it now, concluded the Navy’s top enlisted sailor, Senior Chief Gunner’s Mate Norman Mingo. “The Navy is prepared for inspections, not war.”
Our shipyards can’t build three Virginia-class submarines per year, our minimal need. The F-35 Joint Strike Fighter keeps breaking down. We don’t have the ability to combat China’s “counterspace” capabilities, i.e. the capacity to deny America access to our own critical satellite constellations.
“The United States does not have the qualification to say that it wants to speak to China from a position of strength,” said a Chinese Politburo member, Yang Jiechi, to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the recent summit in Alaska.
Oh yeah?
According to Elaine Donnelly, president of the Center for Military Readiness, President Biden came up with the idea of manufacturing “maternity flight suits” so that pregnant women can fight our wars during a recent Women’s Equality Day event. The Air Force Human Systems Division is now pursuing a three-phase “high-priority” project to quickly field a one- or two-piece flight suit to accommodate pregnant “pilots” in battle, because you don’t have to be a female to be pregnant!
But there’s more! Pentagon spokesman John Kirby just announced new Department of Defense regulations that allow transgender people to enlist and serve openly “in their self-identified gender.” But there’s more! They will be able to get medically “necessary” “transition-related care,” Kirby told reporters during a briefing.
According to CNN, “It can cost more than $100,000 for a transgender person to transition,” and yeah, maybe we’re $21 trillion in debt and can’t build enough subs or a fighter that can fly or defend our satellites, but cost is no object when it comes to “inclusion.”
Take that China!
Your just announced 6.8 percent increase in defense spending, on dumb stuff like fighters, tanks, submarines, aircraft carriers, supersonic missiles, and killer satellites, doesn’t stand a chance against an inclusive, pregnant, transitioning force like ours!
Besides, we don’t have political commissars in our military like you Chinese do. Our soldiers aren’t always looking over their shoulder, afraid they can’t trust their comrades.
Nope, as long as you’re not religious, pro-life or critical of something the government does, you’ve got nothing to worry about. In the DOD’s words you’re fine as long as you’re not “anti-feminism,” “religious extremism,” “patriot extremism” i.e. thinking “that the U.S. government ... is no longer capable of protecting the people against foreign threats.” Otherwise, according to the Marines, your comrades have a duty to report you.
But if you’re a “trained Marxist” who “disrupt the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure” thinks “we must move beyond the narrow nationalism,” and claims the U.S. is systemically racist, no problem.
The U.S. Navy’s training on “extremism” says staff can advocate for Black Lives Matter (BLM), because BLM is a “public policy issue.”
The inmates are truly running the asylum.
[This is a column of opinion and satire. The author knows of no undisclosed facts. Contact Lewis at www.josephmaxlewis.com.]