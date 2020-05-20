Well, it seems as though the coronavirus is making most of the news nowadays. Sometimes, I wonder if I am still living in America. Despite scientific evidence that they don’t work, I am forced to wear a mask to do any shopping. In fact, there is evidence that the masks do more harm than good. They give people fake confidence. They are, if reused, collectors of pathogens. They can also cause hypoxia, as they make you rebreathe carbon dioxide.
While all of this is indeed food for thought, the real issue here is the loss of personal freedom, and how easily it was lost. We have to wear masks, or we can’t shop. Government entities can’t hold public meetings. Does that mean that they no longer answer to us? We can’t go on vacation. We can’t go to church. As a Catholic, I have not been able to attend Mass or receive the Sacraments since March. Doctor appointments have been canceled. In fact, I couldn’t even take my cat to the vet for her shots. It’s enough to make you wonder if people in Communist China, where the virus originated, have more personal freedom than we do right now.
Our governor, here in Pennsylvania, is one of the worst offenders. He appears to be totally and completely drunk with power, ruling by decree and threats of retribution. He appears to be intent on wiping his feet — and I use that word to remain proper — on the Constitution which he swore to uphold and defend. Oh, well, at least he’s not Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, who made it plain that she would keep extending the lockdown as a punitive measure for opposing her.
Of course, Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats have reared their ugly heads in this mess. Their so-called stimulus relief bill includes utterly ridiculous measures, including tons of money for illegal aliens. Personally, I am a bit worried about stimulus spending in general, but including ridiculous items in the package is beyond the pale.
Then, of course we have our Secretary of Health. She removed her mother from a nursing home before sending in coronavirus victims. If that doesn’t get the public’s attention, what will?
This has caused some ordinarily nice people to become extremely judgmental. You can get a lot of dirty looks for not wearing a mask. If your allergies make you cough or sneeze, people stare at you. You can get arrested for holding a church service, or cutting someone’s hair, but you can keep an abortion clinic open. It really is time to wake up and see what is happening to our country. How much are we willing to put up with “for our own good?” Ask a Holocaust survivor.
The political ramifications of all of this are genuinely huge. Across the nation, and here in Pennsylvania, the virus is being used as a reason for mail-in voting. In my opinion, this would represent the end of our country as we know it. The concept provides almost endless opportunities for cheating and fraud. Suppose, in the November election, President Trump appeared to be winning a second term. Just imagine how many mail-in ballots, for his opponent, would be found in car trunks, post office closets, airports and other dubious locations.
You know, I grew up in the height of the Cold War. I hid under my elementary school desk in atomic bomb air raid drills. It was really scary, but not as scary as what is going on in the country today. To draw upon the late Harlan Carter, would we go out with a whimper or a growl?