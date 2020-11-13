We’re writing this on Thursday, Nov. 5 and can tell you this — the Presidential Election is not over, not by a long shot. Yes, Fox and other compromised outlets have called Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona and Nevada for Biden. Don’t believe them.
Item - “LifeNews.com BREAKING: County clerk in Antrim County in Michigan may have accidentally transposed the numbers for Trump and Biden (and John James) and is investigating. Trump and James will see a gain of about 6,000 votes once corrected.”
Item - “A United States Postal Service worker on Wednesday told Project Veritas that a supervisor named Johnathan Clarke in Traverse City, Michigan – one of the big swing states this election cycle – potentially engaged in voter fraud.
"We were issued a directive this morning to collect any ballots we find in mailboxes, collection boxes, just outgoing mail in general, separate them at the end of the day so that they could hand stamp them with the previous day's date," the whistleblower stated. "Today is November 4th for clarification."
Michigan Courts ruled that ballots had to be received by the election clerk before the polls on Election Day, which would mean 8 p.m. eastern time on Tuesday, Nov. 3.”
Item - By Business Pac Review “Several voters in Arizona claimed Tuesday evening, that ballots being marked with felt-tip Sharpies were being rejected at the polls while ballots marked with a typical ballpoint pen were being accepted.” (As a way of rejecting Trump ballots. Activists tried to pass out free ball point pens and the poll workers reacted.) “Oh, no, they called the sheriff and told us to stop handing out the ballpoint pens, in which case, those are the only ones that are actually being counted and validated,” the man says. “I used your pen and then I brought it back to you and I said give this to somebody because it works,” the woman on-camera said.
Item - “By Milwaukee City Wire News Service - Seven City of Milwaukee voting wards reported more 2020 U.S. Presidential election votes than they had registered voters, according to an analysis of results and Secretary of State files.”
Item - As reported by 100% FED Up, “Sebastian Machado, a poll worker in Erie, PA, has admitted on Instagram to purposely throwing away Pro-Trump ballots at the polling location he is working at. Courtney Holland screen recorded Machdo’s Instagram story.”
That’s called vote fraud, sports fans, and if true and it must be challenged and remedied in Court. Beyond that and a recount in Wisconsin, multiple state Courts or other entities extended election day or changed the rules in violation of the law and Constitution.
3 U.S. Code § 1 - Time of appointing electors “The electors of President and Vice President shall be appointed, in each State, on the Tuesday next after the first Monday in November, in every fourth year succeeding every election of a President and Vice President.” (Emphasis added.)
US Constitution, Article II Section 1
“1: The executive Power shall be vested in a President of the United States of America. He shall hold his Office during the Term of four Years, and, together with the Vice President, chosen for the same Term, be elected, as follows
2: Each State shall appoint, in such Manner as the Legislature thereof may direct, a Number of Electors, equal to the whole Number of Senators and Representatives to which the State may be entitled in the Congress: but no Senator or Representative, or Person holding an Office of Trust or Profit under the United States, shall be appointed an Elector.” (Emphasis added.)”
Any vote received after November 3, election day or under a rule change is invalid, because by law the electors must be appointed on that day, only State Legislators have the power to change rules.
Trump will win.
This is a column of opinion and satire. The author knows of no undisclosed facts. Contact Lewis, the author of The Diaries of Pontius Pilate, Separation of Church and State, Baghdad Burning and Hell Rises at www.josephmaxlewis.com . © Joseph M. Lewis