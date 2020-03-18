Last Friday, Gov. Tom Wolf announced the closing of many public facilities and urged Pennsylvanians to stay home if they can. This was followed by President Trump declaring a national state of emergency. It has been a very long time since anyone saw a health menace of this size.
For the most part, people are heeding these pronouncements and that is a good thing. No, I am not channeling my inner Martha Stewart but rather Elizabeth Zimmerman, the late maven of better knitting. Elizabeth was an English girl married to a German boy who fled his native Bavaria after mocking the Nazis in the early 1930s.
She knew a thing or two about living in interesting times. Quoting her seems appropriate this week.
Public and private schools, preschools, trade schools, colleges and universities are all closed or operating online. I miss the rumble of tires, the roar of diesel engines and the screech of brakes now that the school buses are not running.
A friend of mine in northern Maine says that you can still hear school buses up there in the poorest county in New England. Because 92 percent of the students qualify for the federal school lunch program, the school district just feeds them all. With the schools closed, everybody is afraid that kids will go hungry.
School buses are still running, something of a Meals on Wheels for Everybody. I thought that I would include that anecdote for school administrators worried about making sure our youngsters are fed.
But it isn’t just the absence of school buses that makes the morning so eerie. There are no cars making the climb up Beautiful Lookout Road behind my house, no swish of traffic heard over the roaring waters of the dam. It is too early in the spring for lawn mowers.
I ventured out for a couple of hours yesterday morning to sit with Mom while my brother went to church, followed by something of a reconnaissance mission around town. On normal Sundays, there are cars parked everywhere near churches and stores. That was not the case yesterday.
The only place with a semi-full parking lot was Riverside market. There were perhaps one or two other people inside Dollar General, with the same at Uni-Mart.
Everywhere, there is a kind of buzzing apprehension that reminds me of the days before a hurricane strikes coastal Virginia. There is the same oppressive quiet and focused human energy.
That I understand. Mob scenes at big stores I don’t.
I had been hearing about frightened people clearing store shelves of bathroom tissue and cleaning supplies. I was tempted to go to Walmart to see for myself but decided against it.
Like a lot of our readers, I now find myself in the at-risk category. I’m still coming to grips with being considered fragile and gave up that mad plan reluctantly. Curiosity is now a character flaw.
For local folks who live paycheck to paycheck, stay local if you’re still struggling to stock up your homes. The local dollar stores still seemed to be in decent shape yesterday, but I only did a quick in-and-out stop for a loaf of bread and a fast recon mission.
Rice, dried beans, tuna, macaroni and cheese, canned fruits and vegetables, canned milk, crackers, jars of cheese dip, peanut butter and such are reasonably affordable. Give up soda, chips and energy drinks for a few weeks and buy those other things. We’re talking about keeping body and soul together.
I know. Maybe you don’t know how to prepare some of those things. Now is a good time to learn how to cook because we’re all going to be spending a lot of time at home for a while.
Which is not to say that we have to stay locked inside the house with the drapes pulled shut. At least 10 or 20 minutes a day outside is good for you at anytime. Besides, your body makes vitamin D from sunshine and that particular vitamin seems to blunt the worst of coronavirus’ damage to your airways.
There’s real science behind that last statement, not an Internet meme or what Dr. Oz says on television.
Probably sometime next week, there are going to be a lot of cases showing up in the news. Those case numbers that people look at all the time are going to shoot up alarmingly. Don’t be scared.
The U.S., that old slumbering giant, is getting to its feet now. The CDC got the big pharmaceutical companies to join the fight. We’re going to be able to test more people, and more cases will show up.
Really, I think we’re doing a good job locally. That eerie silence in the morning means that everybody is taking this seriously and staying home if they can.
Please say a prayer for those who don’t have the option of staying home. Stay away from them if you can. There’s more than enough germs to go around as it is.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]