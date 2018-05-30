By the time this week’s column wings its way to your mailbox, the real Memorial Day will be here, or maybe gone. I wrote about picnics of yore, and finished up with a throw-away line about the real reason for our observing it. I can do better than that, so here goes.
I had the honor of talking to a few of our veterans during the final countdown for the banner campaign in New Bethlehem the other week. It doesn’t matter which war they served in, World War II, the Korean War, the Cold War, Vietnam or the continuing War on Terror. In a real sense, they are all “my boys.”
I call them that because that’s how I referred to some college classmates back in the ‘70s. The guys my own age seemed a little callow, not quite formed. But the guys who served in and survived ‘Nam were a few years older according to the calendar, and centuries older when it came to life experience.
They told me some of their stories. I may have been too young and delicate to have grasped the meaning of all that they told me, but enough of it stuck to toughen me up nicely.
That’s why I found it easy to ask the vets at the library some questions that would have seemed rude in a normal social situation. After I offered a bit of background, they loosened up and shared honestly.
“Why should anybody care about faces on banners?”
Well, that’s pretty darned rude on the surface, isn’t it? But they saw beyond my bluntness.
“Because a lot of those guys aren’t with us anymore and they shouldn’t be forgotten.”
Meanwhile, John Cathcart wandered in and was given the mini-version of his own banner. John is the real deal. It was only because of a twist of fate that he missed D-Day and lived to fight another day.
My boys at the library and I shared the story of Bob Conrad, our 11th-grade history teacher, an Army sniper during World War II who survived when the rest of his unit didn’t.
I know that Jack Mogle, who taught us American history, served in both World War II and Korea. I may have heard some of his war stories in class, but I was a 15-year-old girl at the time.
Jack, if you’re reading this, please tell them to me again.
The thing is, our warfighters don’t often talk about what happened “over there” once they get home. Sometimes it is out of a sense of delicacy and not wanting to disturb their family members, and sometimes they just want to forget. Above all, folks who haven’t been in a combat zone will never get it.
I have a friend out in the state of Indiana who pulled several tours in Afghanistan and Iraq. Phil explained this better than anyone I have ever talked to.
“It’s not about God and country, about honor or any of that nonsense. It’s all about the guys and gals next to you. You never want to let them down,” he said.
You hear all kinds of catchy phrases about war. Secretary of Defense James Mattis is famous for saying that he never loses sleep, but makes other people lose sleep. Other people rattle on about blowing things up and breaking things.
The truth is much simpler. There are everyday Joes and Josephines who give up years of their lives, doing things that most of us never dream about so that we have the luxury of sleeping through the night without a worry.
Think about that for a minute.
The attention seekers on both sides of the issue will lambaste either the military or us erstwhile impractical creative types. But our nation and society need both. Without the military, we would fall victim to the latest tinpot dictator, and without art, music and literature, there wouldn’t be anything worth fighting for.
You may or may not agree with the military actions that our politicians get us into, but you have to respect the folks who go and do the dirty work. Their first allegiance is to the Constitution of the United States of America.
There’s a scary retired lieutenant colonel in my other-life circle of friends, a career officer. He pondered that once, staring at his hands folded in his lap.
“Nope, I can’t think of anything I wouldn’t do for this country.”
There have been a lot of Americans who felt the same way, and didn’t come home.
A picnic seems a bit trite after that.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]
