If you are interested in what is happening in the food world, you know about diehard foodies, those hipsters who rave about avocado toast. I don’t get it. What is more natural than mashing up a ripe avocado, adding some herbs and slathering the tasty concoction on a slice of toast?
On the other hand, I might be guilty of food hipsterism myself. Life isn’t worth living if I don’t have alfalfa sprouts. I couldn’t find them in the local supermarket, and I was feeling sorry for myself for a couple of years.
That legendary light bulb clicked on in my head. I ordered a bag of food-grade alfalfa seeds from Amazon, and I’m all set to have alfalfa sprouts back in my life in a few days. Foodie hipster bliss is at hand.
All of which set me to thinking about the restaurant choices that we have in our towns. You can order pizza, stuff yourself on Chinese, devour lasagna and even indulge in a Greek gyro. There was a time, some 40 or 50 years ago, when you had to make all those yourself if you had heard of them.
My family’s first introduction to Chinese food came in cans of Chung King-brand water chestnuts, chow mein noodles, bean sprouts and chicken-something. While it was a novelty, I can’t say that it was very good. The bland result resembled chicken gravy gone horribly wrong.
There were egg rolls, too, or at least that’s what the picture on the box told us. Even if they spent some time baking in the oven, they were never very crisp. Again, they were a novelty and nothing even close to the real thing.
There was pizza of a kind if Mom and Dad bought a Chef Boyardee kit at Russie’s or the A&P. Mom mixed up the dough, let it rise, punched it down, pressed it into a cookie sheet, added the included can of sauce and used whatever toppings were on hand. Provolone and mozzarella were probably not available, so sliced American cheese held the pepperoni in place.
Lasagna and pierogies were still kind of strange to us Scots-Irish and German mutts. The kids over in Seminole were international gourmets by comparison, and I was intrigued by their descriptions of what their families ate on holidays. By the time 1973 rolled around, I was ready to go exploring.
College expanded my horizons, especially when I spent a year at the New Kensington branch campus of Penn State. I really grieve for that town these days, suffering under the bad influences of drug dealing and violence. In the mid ‘70s, it was still something of a mill town steeped in ethnic tradition.
This is when I met my first Syrian and Armenian food, wonderful puffy flatbreads, stuffed grape leaves and kibbee, ground-lamb patties grilled and served in a pita pocket with yogurt sauce. Eat that kind of food when you’re 19 or 20 and you are changed forever.
Authentic Chinese food had to wait for a year or so until I got to the main campus. Well, Suzie Wong’s egg rolls were as close to authentic as a college kid could get, or wonton soup if you were adventurous and your budget allowed it.
The long-gone Train Station introduced us to some pretty fine Greek food, especially moussaka and spanokopita. The first is an eggplant-and-lamb casserole topped with melted cheese, sort of Greek lasagna, and the second is a type of spinach-and-cheese turnover. It was the first time that I ate lamb and liked it, because it beat the dining-hall version by 13,000 miles.
If you want moussaka or spanokopita these days, you’ll have to drive to a bigger town or a city to get them. On the other hand, you can probably find them in the frozen-food aisle at the supermarket. Like the egg rolls of 1966 or so, reality bumps up against what the pictures on the packages depict.
All the same, we have options that we didn’t have all those years ago. Go to Joe’s, and you can get good Italian food, especially if you try one of their specials. China King offers a wide range of Chinese food, but you have to veer off-course and order something besides shrimp fried rice if you want to be a real local food hipster.
I like what Zack’s is doing with its menu. They are serving stuff that I have never seen in town, and the selection keeps changing.
Those are the newer places. A Native column about food wouldn’t be complete without a nod to Village Pizza, the lone survivor of pizza parlors from my youth. One winter’s night in Virginia, all I could think about was a slice of their pizza, and that’s one of the first things I had when I moved back to the area.
So, those of us who went away and came back carry around memories of more exotic fare while still enjoying traditional American food. It’s funny, though. When you’re far from home, you miss a Sunday dinner of roast beef, noodles and gravy, but when you’re back home again, you miss kibbee.
The good news is that you can have nearly anything you want if you know where to look. And if you are willing to indulge in a bit of DIY, things are even better.
I have to go. It’s time to rinse the alfalfa sprouts. That’s the price I pay for being a hipster.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]
