Our part of the world seems to be crawling out of a year-long hibernation, just in time for a fitful start to spring. It doesn’t matter that we woke up to freezing temperatures last week. We’re just ready to pick up somewhere near where we left off in the middle of March 2020.
I got to hug my daughter for the first time in more than a year on Good Friday after not seeing her since Thanksgiving. A couple of hours before that, I went inside somebody’s house, sat at their kitchen table and conducted a face-to-face interview.
The near-miraculous COVID vaccine has made all the difference. Now we have a fighting chance.
Still, this new sense of freedom takes some getting used to. Even though we can really hug people and be around others somewhat, the interactions are guarded.
Physical distancing is something we do almost unconsciously, shifting a foot or two if we sense we’re getting too close. It’s like some kind of odd folk dance.
All the same, you’ll see more people inside stores now. They don’t bunch up and you won’t see a horde at any retail site. Even if you run into someone you haven’t seen in a year and they’re at least six feet away, you have a sense of connection that’s been missing for too long.
I don’t know. It feels like everybody has been on an extended vacation out of the country and they just got home recently.
But things have really changed, and I don’t know if we’ll be able to go back to business as usual. This creepy little coronavirus is still raging in other parts of the world and may come back to visit in a different form. So, we have to adapt.
Adaptation is something that we human critters are good at. It’s often a bumpy process.
I think about a news story from the late 1960s sometimes. Sweden decided to switch from driving on the left side of the road to driving on the right. Citizens were warned a couple of months in advance, but there were crashes and gridlock everywhere on the first day that it went into effect.
“I can relate.” That’s a fine old saying from the ‘60s and ‘70s that seems appropriate in our own time.
Back at the turn of the 20th century, a wealthy British family installed electric lighting to replace all their natural-gas wall sconces. It was too modern for them and they were afraid to flick the light switches for fear of electrocution. Their servants had to do it for them.
Have you ever broken your arm, the one with the attached hand that does all your writing for you? For six or eight weeks, you had to teach your other “baby” hand to do everything. It was awkward.
Really, this new way of life is kind of like when our dads took the training wheels off our bikes. Wobbly and scary at first, wasn’t it?
I remember learning to drive a car with a standard transmission. Push the accelerator, take your foot off the gas, push in the clutch, and then grab the gear shift and try not to grind the gears. I came away with a great appreciation for monkeys learning to climb trees.
This morning, my crystal ball is in the shop for a tune-up. I can’t see the future clearly, but it’s going to be different. Maybe it will be better in some ways, not so good in others.
Amazon.com has its problems, but it helped keep me safe and sane for the past 14 months. I mean, look at it this way: I didn’t have to get dressed like an adult, get in the car and then drive 17 miles to pick up a couple of boxes of safety pins.
I will say that I’m thoroughly tired of my yoga pants and Crocs, but at least they fit. Like a lot of people, I need to get out and work on losing my own “COVID 19,” those unfortunate pounds that came from cooking new recipes and eating the results.
Things are just different. We like the things that we’re used to, but it’s not a bad thing to try something different.
Except for these cans of cod liver in my pantry — not the oil but actual livers. I can’t see them becoming a regular part of my new diet. I should think that they would be very good for enforcing social distancing, though.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]