Well, Christmas “present” has now become Christmas “past” and the New Year of 2020 has dawned. Most of us took a moment to reflect on our lives, count our blessings, ponder our past and set goals for our future. We mentally zoom out from the focus of our daily activities and look at the overall picture of our lives. Have we succeeded in what we set out to do in life or are we the “Charlie Browniest” of the Charlie Browns?
As an older Millennial, I have experienced and been a witness to my generation’s struggle to “fit-in” and find a place in life. My dreams have always been lofty and way out in the stratosphere of impossibility, so I have always thought my struggle was unique, but for one reason or another my experience seems to embody the plight of my fellow Millennials.
Over-inflated expectations of easy happiness, fame and riches seem to be at the root of Millennial misconceptions about life. Our Boomer parents spoiled us, pampered us, told us we were the best and we could be anything we wanted to be. They forgot to warn us about the severity of the struggles and obstacles we would encounter along life’s path. Yes, we are getting older and the more popular Generation Z is nipping at our heels, but we can still pull out of our slump and do spectacular things. Surprise everyone!
Looking for the positive things in your life is the first thing you need to do. If you are not optimistic about your future, you will never succeed. Be flexible about the path to your dreams. You may have to make some adjustments, take some twists and turns but always keep your eye on your end goal. Prepare for the obstacles that will inevitably come your way and don’t let them discourage you. Just dodge and find a way around them. Revise your strategy. Sometimes, obstacles can cause you to find new possibilities you never knew existed. I know my dreams have blossomed and continue to augment themselves every year. If I had achieved my original dream with no opposition, I may never have looked beyond my narrow vision.
Expect some changes in your interests and your outlook on life as you age. New things are possible and you continue to learn about new opportunities and grow as a person. I feel fortunate to be a Millennial. My generation got to enjoy the best of last century’s technology: records, reel-to-reel movies, cassette tapes, an encyclopedia that could fill a bookshelf, and the long-held tradition of the Sears Christmas Wish Book and witness the birth of the ubiquitous technology of today. We have truly been privileged to share this unique historical perspective.
Life tends to give some people a rough time and challenge their ability to have faith, hope, courage and optimism for the future, but we must weather those internal storms and come back fighting. You are never too young to succeed and you are never too old to succeed. You just need the right combination of optimism, determination and stick-to-it-iveness to carry the plan through.
All dreams are achievable, but most of the time there is not a clear path set before you, there is a wide and deep chasm, so you need to build a bridge to your dreams. Too often people think of their huge end goal and never take the time to map out the steps it takes to reach it. It looks too hard and unattainable, so they give up and never even try.
Start with a list of actions you can take to get yourself closer to your dreams. Is your dream to climb Mount Everest? Start figuring out how much it is going to cost, look up hotels, travel arrangements, what equipment you will need, how many days it will take, who will you ask to go with you, etc.
Do you want to change careers? Research job descriptions, see what online career schools have to offer, take some of those fun career aptitude quizzes, put your resume on a job site, start a piggy bank to save up for that course you want to take. Inaction is the greatest enemy of success. What have you got to lose? Take action! Dare your dreams to come true!
Maybe your dream is to write a book. Pick your topic, sit down and write out the points you want to cover (your chapter outline), do some research, brush up on your grammar and punctuation and start writing. Once you find the courage to take that first step you will find that your dreams are all in the palm of your hand.
My message for 2020 is to young and old alike. Don’t give up on yourself or on your dreams. Take action! Resolve that e’re the days of 2020 come to a close you will have achieved a dream or two or three or four or more.