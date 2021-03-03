I don’t know. I feel the need to whine a little bit this week. I don’t make a habit of it, so bear with me.
Where is all the COVID vaccine for Armstrong County? Its paucity is getting a bit obvious when every county surrounding us has at least some — or a lot.
There has been no allocation for Armstrong in more than three weeks. I was all set to get my second Moderna dose last week until I got a call from Dr. Shaffer’s office canceling my appointment. I may get it in a week, two weeks or maybe three weeks.
As it is, his office received only 300 doses or so. I haven’t found any other vaccinations sites at all on this side of Red Bank Creek.
Yes, I know that demand for the vaccine outstrips the supply. That’s the situation all over the U.S., but this is kind of silly. And we’re right next door to Pittsburgh, which has had its share of scary times in the recent past.
I read a lot of news from around the country and watch an inordinate number of online news shows. Vaccine allocation is based somewhat on the areas of greatest need. Yada, yada, yada.
But zero-none-zilch at all in a county with a very high proportion of those aged 65 and over is, to put it mildly, ridiculous. It is situations such as this that lend credence to a conspiracy theory that I have laughed at in the past, the one about letting the coronavirus run rampant in the aging population to reduce their burden on the Social Security system.
Yes, I hope that sounds absurd to you, because it is. All the same, neglecting to send a particular county the vaccine looks more than a little suspicious. Stuff like this doesn’t normally happen in a vacuum.
What’s going on?
I haven’t a clue. I’m asking. I hope it isn’t politically motivated, because that level of pettiness would be beyond the pale.
Is our allocation being diverted some way? Is there an off-the-books transaction going on?
Whatever the reason, it needs to stop.
Infection rates are way down in most places, but probably not because of the vaccination process. That takes time to show itself.
We are just coming out of a two-week period of bad winter weather which kept a lot of people at home more than usual. The weather also put the brakes on testing, so additional COVID cases might not be showing up. Maybe COVID is doing one of its weirdnesses that we’ve come to expect in the past year.
Meanwhile, a few of the scientists I’ve come to respect over the years, notably Michael Osterholm from the Center for Infectious Diseases Research and Policy, are watching the new variants nervously. Their higher infection rates could well give us a real second wave of COVID, the kind that would make all our hospitals resemble New York, Italy, California and Texas not all that long ago.
That uptick we saw between the middle of November and the beginning of February? That wasn’t a wave, only a big spike. Waves come about because of mutations, variants, in a virus.
In short, we ain’t seen nothing yet, according to Dr. Osterholm. He has been dead-on accurate about the pandemic before it even was a pandemic.
And that is why there is such an emphasis on getting as many people vaccinated as possible right now. The vaccines are not necessarily 100 percent effective at keeping us safe from getting sick, but they will guard against severe illness and death.
Preventing severe illness is a big thing. So many people have ended up needing lung transplants after having COVID. Spare lungs are in short supply and, if you’re over 65, you probably won’t be a candidate, nor will your parents, grandparents, uncles and aunts.
See, people tend to think only about how the pandemic affects them personally.
“Yeah, I’m just going to take my chances with it. It isn’t that bad.”
But it might be for Grandma and Grandpa. The Redbank Valley Class of ‘73 lost one of its classmates last month that way. A few others were sick for weeks.
So, just give us our fair share of the vaccine so we don’t go the same way. It’s not like we’re asking you to give us a lung or anything.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]