I wish I hadn’t mentioned s-n-o-w in last week’s column. I always jinx us when I do that. Fortunately, it all melted and we are in for some real springtime weather.
There is something just wrong about a clump of daffodils half-buried by snow. I hurried out to take some photos of it the other morning just as the school bus was coming down the hill. Entranced by the near-perfect match of yellow flowers and yellow bus, it never occurred to me how this might look to the driver.
Dear Bus Driver, I’m not a Karen-type and I don’t want to speak to your manager. We’re all good.
For the uninitiated, “Karen” became something of a label for self-entitled people of the female persuasion, those unhappy folks who go out of their way to ruin other people’s days. It’s unfair, because I’ve known some rather nice ladies named Karen. That’s pop culture for you.
But anyway, I digress.
Me, I actually wandered the hallowed aisles of Walmart one day last week, killing time before a much-delayed eye appointment. I had been inside the megastore once in the past 17 months, and that was only to pick up some small essential for my mother. Otherwise, I used their very successful outside pick-up service.
Holy cow, Karen! Do you remember just how bright and shiny everything is inside one of those places? I made a note to get prescription sunglasses.
After more than a year of shopping online for the most part, I’d nearly forgotten how bowled-over you feel when you walk through a Walmart. I saw my first big-box store in the early ‘90s and the sheer quantity of McStuff was overwhelming.
On the other hand, I soon found that all that light and color was therapeutic after a day spent in front of a black-and-white computer screen. I staggered into the first one built in State College one day after having been on the road for eight or 10 hours, wild-eyed, haggard and possibly looking demented.
My boss found me wandering around in that state, probably in the housewares section. He was concerned and asked me if I was all right.
“Mmm, yeah. So many colors … .”
We’ve stayed in touch over the years and he still kids me about it. I don’t blame him at all.
Last Wednesday wasn’t nearly as intense, but it felt like an exotic vacation in some ways. I am a simple woman.
We all talk about things getting back to some kind of normal. Perusing a selection of brightly colored sauce pans with matching glassware with delight is as normal as you can get.
During my vision appointment, I filled out all the required paperwork and still had a few minutes to spare. The delightful optician in front of me invited me to take a look at the selection of eyeglasses on the walls while I waited.
Again, I had this sense of normality and abundance, things that we took for granted not that long ago. Everything was so shiny and bright, with eyeglass frames in every conceivable color.
So, we are getting back to something resembling the Before Time. It isn’t exactly the same, but it’s pretty darned good.
I noticed something, though. There were few customers wandering around in the aisles, most of the business taking place over in the grocery department. I’m so tired of thinking about jars, cans and boxes that I couldn’t force myself to wander over that way.
Have you noticed that we may have learned that first-grade lesson at last, the one about keeping your hands to yourself? I kept mine firmly clasped behind my back. Even now, if you touch something, somebody has to come along and wipe it with disinfectant at some point.
Having avoided most public places since early February 2020, I find myself walking around in a brave new world whenever I go out. Masks, sanitizer and physical distancing have become old hat, but there are new folkways and protocols in place everywhere.
What is the proper etiquette for handing something back to another person? Do you know them well enough to bump elbows, or should you simply smile and nod? It’s awkward and feels vaguely German to me for some reason.
On the other hand, crowds are very thin even now, so that means that the Karens haven’t come out of hibernation yet. I’m good with that.
