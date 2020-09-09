I don’t know. Do we need to talk about National Preparedness Month this year? Actually, that’s something of a joke.
So far in 2020, we have all had a taste of shortages and they are likely to pop up for the next year or so. First there was a run on toilet paper, then flour and then yeast. This was followed by eggs, milk and a few normal everyday items.
Then it was brake pads. My son-in-law wants to replace some decking and has to wait two weeks for the lumber to arrive. This is a land of abundance but we’re living off what was produced last year.
There’s a saying that you can live three seconds without hope, three minutes without air, three hours without shelter, three days without water and three weeks without food. I can’t help you with the first item in the list, but it can be found in the Bible. The rest we can sort out for ourselves.
Face masks take care of air and breathing. They filter out other things besides viruses.
Most of us think of our homes when it comes to shelter, but our clothing is really our first line of defense against the elements. It isn’t fashionable in some circles, but a hat makes a fine roof for your head when it’s cold outside. A pair of warm if unfashionable boots makes a snug basement for your feet.
Silliness aside, having a few cheap tarps on hand is a good idea. We don’t have that many tornadoes in our area, but they do happen. A tarp will help take the place of a blown-out window until your insurance money comes through.
If things are really bad and you’ve lost part of your roof, setting up a small tent inside your house will give you shelter from the elements if you don’t want to abandon your property. You don’t have to go all Alaskan-adventure crazy. An inexpensive two-person tent from Walmart will do the trick.
We do pretty well when it comes to water. On the other hand, a drought like we just had or a broken water line can complicate things. If you can, store five gallons of water per day for everybody in the house.
Most preparedness sources tell you to store one or two gallons per day. Put away five and your life will be more comfortable. It’s an affordable way to take care of your family.
On a budget and don’t think you can afford bottled water? Save and wash out some two-liter soda bottles, then fill them with tap water. Every six months, empty those bottles and refill them with fresh water.
There is a gizmo known as a Water Bob, a heavy plastic bag with a built-in tap, that you can place in your bath tub and fill with drinking water. They sell for something like 30 or 40 dollars.
And then there’s food. Government preparedness advice used to recommend having at least three days’ worth of food on hand, most of it items that don’t require any cooking. That advice was upgraded to five days and then to “more is better.”
2020 shows us why we need more than that. Three months might be a reasonable target for most households. You don’t have to drain your savings or max out your credit card to do it, either.
Shop sales fliers, especially those offering buy-one, get-one deals. Use the first one and tuck away the extra in a cupboard or closet. Store brands cost less and you can stock up for a surprisingly low price.
If you are feeling a little paralyzed at the thought of collecting and storing three months’ worth of food, there are handy online calculators that will help you make sense of the madness. Your grandkids can help you find them if you aren’t computer-savvy.
I promise I won’t start banging on about growing your own Victory Garden. That was good for a couple months’ worth of columns a while back.
If you are out of gift ideas for friends and family members, preparedness items might be good options. A premium flashlight or lantern, along with a couple large packs of batteries, would be welcome.
Note, however, that these are not suitable anniversary gifts. They are in the same league as irons and vacuum cleaners. On the other hand, I wouldn’t mind a lovely radiant-type kerosene heater myself, but there haven’t been any anniversaries on my calendar for a few years.
It is early September and the temperature is in the 70s. But, as they say, winter is coming.
Preparedness isn’t about squeaking by during a disaster and then whining over relief agencies’ seeming failures. It is about taking the best care possible of yourself and your loved ones in bad times. If you do it right, you might find that you thrive.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]