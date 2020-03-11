We’ve heard and read, over and over about the respiratory ailment “coronavirus,” and how dangerous — really, really, really dangerous — the virus is. Fortunately few Americans believe the urban media about anything, especially when, as now, they attempt to link a problem President Trump had nothing to do with to Trump.
Remember, the urban media told us Trump paid women to pee on President Obama’s bed, that the Russians “hacked” the 2016 Presidential election in favor of Trump (as pointed out by Obama during the campaign, it’s impossible to hack the thousands of independent voting stations in the United States), that Trump “colluded” with the Russians, that he violated the emoluments clause, that he was mentally incompetent, that Robert Mueller’s investigation would prove Trump conspired with the Russians to influence the 2016 election, and that Trump demanded a quid pro quo from Ukraine and abused his power. All were proven to be lies or at least false.
Now many believe Democrats and their urban media allies are trying to use the coronavirus to create enough hysteria to crash the stock market and otherwise prevent Trump’s re-election.
Americans have good reason to believe so, and here’s an example from the Democratic Party paper, the New York Times. Thomas Friedman opposes President Trump and fears Bernie Sanders would lose to Trump. He writes a more moderate candidate “will be in a strong position to beat Trump (because of) the coronavirus, which is reminding people why good government matters ... the professional ‘deep state’ civil servants whom we need now more than ever to protect our laws. This epidemic is going to remind people how dangerous it is to have a disrupter with no ethics and no discipline. It is going to remind people ... how important it is to have a president who appoints and values qualified people (Like Obama’s “wingman,” Attorney General Eric Holder), not just loyalist hacks.”
Can you trust what the urban media writes about the coronavirus? Maybe not.
But The Leader-Vindicator and Rimersburg Rules are not the urban media. In 10 years of writing this column, no editor or publisher has ever attempted to change or influence a word we’ve written. So, here’s the best Rules has gleaned about the coronavirus.
It’s not the Black Death and we’re not at the edge of extinction, but coronavirus is very dangerous to the old, but not kids, to the poor without health care and those with pre-existing conditions. Everyone else is pretty safe. (Just wait till coronavirus hits the millions of impoverished illegal aliens occupying California. Except for rich leftists, California is not a place to catch the coronavirus.)
Coronavirus is an animal virus originating in Wuhan, China, home to China’s most advanced virus research laboratory, the Wuhan Institute of Virology and the Wuhan National Biosafety Laboratory, both “allegedly” engaged in bio-weapons research. Oh yeah, not long ago a group of Chinese virologists working in Canada “improperly” sent samples of Ebola and other deadly viruses to Wuhan National.
Opps, sorry! Besides, Russia, a country with an economy the size of New York state, rampant alcoholism and a negative birth rate, is the real threat to America, not China, right urban media?
As of March 5, 2020, 11 people have died from coronavirus in the United States, including four elderly residents of a nursing home. The number of cases nationwide stands at just 128 in 14 states. For perspective, over 100 Americans die every day in automobile accidents. Just under 100 died each day during the 2018-19 flu season, and almost 200 per day died in the previous year, according to the CDC.
The New England Journal of Medicine editorialized, “Covid-19 may ultimately be more akin to those of a severe seasonal influenza.”
The New York Times will probably editorialize that President Trump is “colluding” with the coronavirus.
Rules recommends the Centers for Disease Control’s website for reliable information.
