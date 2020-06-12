Last month a black man named George Floyd was killed by a white Minnesota police officer. Officer Derek Chauvin pushed his knee on Floyd’s neck during an arrest despite Floyd’s pleas for mercy. Fellow Minnesota officers Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng are not white, and a white man, Tony Timpa, was killed in the exact same way by Dallas police in 2016, despite his pleas for mercy.
It appeared a clear case of police brutality. President Trump immediately demanded an investigation into Floyd’s death. Nevertheless, Democrats and the urban media told us it was evidence of systemic racism by police. Rioting and looting began in Minneapolis and many other U.S. cities.
At first Democrats and the urban media tried to tell us the riots were “mostly peaceful” while the cities literally burned in the background behind their reporters. Even many Democrats didn’t buy it. So now its not white Antifa and black rioters engaging in all the violence, it’s masked white supremacists who’ve infiltrated the “mostly peaceful” protests.
Here’s how you can tell that’s “mostly” Democrat propaganda. First, white supremacists are dumb. They’re the kind of guys who commit a felony, then stop in front of a TV camera, take off their mask and say “Hi mom!” while waving. They would have been caught by now. However, the left is disciplined and organized, with a support staff of ditsy white girls clad in khakis and blue shirts you never see on camera. Among other things, they hand out bottles of water to hooded rioters between fire bombings and looting.
You don’t want to get dehydrated while you’re destroying someone’s life and livelihood!
Second, white supremacists are fat. Almost to a man, KKK and Skinheads have big fat beer bellies. Take a look at the black clad rioters. They’re all skinny as a rail. Third, Antifa, with their own rituals and lingo would recognize non-member pretenders in minutes and beat them to a pulp. Fourth, Democrat mayors and governors have ordered the police and national guard not to confront the rioters and, if confronted, to retreat, up to and including from a police precinct station. Democrat politicians know the rioters are Bernie Bro’s, i.e. supporters of Democrat Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders and an integral part of the Democrat base. If they were white supremacists, they’d be beaten and jailed. Fifth, if they’re white supremacists, why are Hollywood celebrities and Democrat operatives in Joe Biden’s campaign and elsewhere contributing to a bail fund to set them free? Sixth, whenever Democrat officials blame the rioting on “outside agitators,” the police are eventually forced to release arrest records proving 90 percent of them come from the immediate area of the riot. Seventh, whenever a specific individual rioter is identified as a white supremacist, if they are arrested, we find out they’re really a left wing “Bernie Bro.” In Pittsburgh, a white kid who busted up a police car was supposed to be a white supremacist. Turns out he is allegedly Brian Jordan Bartels of Shaler, a left wing vegan and animal rights activist.
There’s about as much evidence of systemic racism as there is the white nationalists did it. “A solid body of evidence finds no structural bias in the criminal-justice system with regard to arrests, prosecution or sentencing,” writes Heather Mac Donald in the Wall Street Journal. The 2019 Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences stated there is “no significant evidence of antiblack disparity in the likelihood of being fatally shot by police.”
Facts, smacts, right? After all, there are cities to burn and Trump to blame.
But are Americans going to buy it? Trump now has a powerful case to make, especially to independent and moderate suburban women who don’t like him. “You may not like me, but I’ll protect you and your neighborhoods and the Democrats won’t. I’ve got the video tape to prove it.”
[This is a column of opinion and satire. The author knows of no undisclosed facts. www.josephmaxlewis.com.]