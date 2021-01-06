So, the New Year has begun. Don’t anybody touch anything.
Me, I never make solid resolutions that will be broken anyway. This year, I thought that I’d come up with a list of easily achievable benchmarks.
I resolved to eat more snacks and avoid crowded places. That worked so well all last year in 2020 that I decided not to give up on a good thing.
I have also resolved to keep writing stories told in the voice of Betty White and related with the gusto of Large Marge from Peewee’s Big Adventure. Even I haven’t figured out how to make that happen, but I’m working on it.
As with a number of other people, I have resolved to never, ever, allow my hair to get out of control again. Who knew that a simple haircut would become something of a luxury? Hair coloring has fallen by the wayside and my venerable hoary locks are part of my personal pandemic chic for now.
I discovered the joy of wearing Crocs and flannel pants at home all day. I turned up my nose at the first pair of Crocs I ever saw and now realize how foolish it is to deny one’s self of such blissful comfort.
I don’t know about you, but I’m rediscovering the luxury of simple comforts. It took most of last year, but I finally understand it. Pardon me while I retrieve the nice squishy pillow that the UPS driver just delivered to my doorstep.
Believe it or not, these things are enlightening to those of us who spent time in cities and lived in the realm of the mind. These physical ease and comfort thingies seems to be good after all.
This is why I keep saying that this pandemic has its own silver lining. There are dangers and inconveniences, sure, but there are lessons to be learned along the way. Patience and tolerance are the major ones.
It doesn’t mean that I won’t try to talk you into wearing a mask whenever I see you. It’s less about who is right and more about my concern with your well-being, gentle readers. We have townsfolk and fellow church members getting sick and dying these days, and I don’t want that to be you.
Yeah, I know. What you see on Fox News may line up with your mindset more than the facts do. But if that is true, then the problem isn’t with the facts.
Onward.
My mom just celebrated her 90th birthday the other day much to her surprise. She didn’t think that she would survive the Year of COVID, but here she is and thanks everyone for the birthday cards.
I have one of those coming up next month. Last year, my darling daughter enticed me out for a nice lunch in Franklin, and then things became strange the following month. That was the last time I ate inside a restaurant.
When This is Over, I’m promising myself visits to a lot of local eateries and to those outside our area. If Mom is still able, I want to take her to lunch and then take her home for a nice long snooze.
In short, I am looking forward to normality. So, that’s why I wear a mask and plan to get the COVID vaccine as soon as it is available to my age group.
I don’t know about you, but I want to get back to living life again. I have plans that have nothing to do with dodging a measly virus. The best way to do that is to take advantage of modern medicine.
In 20 years, I want to bore and annoy my great-grandchildren with tales of how we survived COVID.
“It was the Worst. Pandemic. I Ever Seen. In Saint Olaf’s.”
I know. It’s an odd ambition, but we are all a little goofy after getting through 2020. We are allowed more than a little bit of whimsy.
While hunkering down for the next couple of months, I plan to read my brains out while propped against my new pillow. There are afghans to be made and a journal to be written.
It is more fun doing those things at home rather than in a hospital bed — if you can even find a hospital that has one available for you.
It will be okay eventually. It’s taken longer than we hoped a year ago. There’s a light at the end of the tunnel and it isn’t a fire.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. And, yes, that is a photo of Large Marge, and not Susan, at the top of this column. Tell e’m Sue Kerr sent ya!]