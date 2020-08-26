At one time self-publishing was called “Vanity Publishing.” It was something that was not acceptable in mainstream society. Writers were only respected if they got an editor in some company to like their book and publish it. That gave book editors a godlike status. In the last ten years, our editor emperors have been all but dethroned and the little guy has taken control of his own destiny in publishing and marketing. It has become a new industry that has gone mainstream.
The author has taken on many new responsibilities along with writing and marketing the book. It makes sense from a business and an artistic standpoint. The artist is satisfied that his book has been printed and is being read and he is responsible for promoting it. Many writers have built themselves a comfortable career and many books that may have been overlooked by traditional publishers have found an audience and are living happily ever after.
I always wanted to self-publish and be independent. I’ve read through “The Writer’s Market” since I was sixteen and every time I read all the requirements, something inside me would scream “No!” Back in the mid–1990s self-publishing was still under a cloud of disapproval.
Throughout my school years, I hated grammar and punctuation and ignored it whenever I could. Even in college, you were held to few standards regarding punctuation (a mistake). When I finally decided I wanted to write my first book and publish it, I knew I had to buckle down and do things right. It was painful and slow going, but I found help on the internet. Even Googling the strangest punctuation questions often yielded answers.
One of the best ways to understand punctuation is to study it while you read and mentally understand why the author placed each punctuation mark where she did. I decided to use my favorite novel as my punctuation guide. That novel was “Wuthering Heights.” It was only after I had published the ebook, that I discovered I had edited my whole book in British style English instead of American. So, I had to start over and redo all the punctuation. Good practice, but a tough lesson to learn.
First you have to start with an idea. What inspires you? It could be anything from a joke to page of history. You take that idea like a piece of clay and mold it to your inspiration. Remember, you are unique so you are the only person in the world who can tell this story the way you are going to tell it.
The outline and synopsis is a fun part because you are getting started, but don’t get stuck there. You could be outlining for twenty years and never write a line of the book, so don’t overthink things. Make a brief outline and synopsis to help keep you on track and jump in to writing.
In many articles and ebooks, they try to simplify the process of book writing by saying that all you need to do is write your chapter headings (outline) and fill it in as if each chapter was a blog post; then when you are done writing on your ten or twelve topics (chapters) your book is finished. Not a bad approach, but it is easier said than done.
The first draft is the easiest, because your characters and your imagination can just run wild and you feel like you are accomplishing big things quickly. When it comes to revision, everyone is different. Most authors do a lot of rewriting. You will have to find out what fits your style. My technique is very straightforward. I am generally happy with what I write and use the revision time to edit, punctuation and check story points for accuracy. Most of what I initially write, stays intact. Only minor alterations and additions are made. Every story and literary form you tackle may require a different approach. Keep an open mind.
The “experts” will tell you that you need to hire editors, proofreaders, cover designers, lawyers, and more to get your book published; of course they would, they are likely selling some of those services. The truth of the matter is all you need is a pdf or Word file and a picture and you can publish for free on Amazon Kindle or Draft2Digital or whatever online platform you choose. The only cost you pay will be the author copies you order. Many companies fleece hopeful authors for thousands of dollars every year. Be careful you are not one of them.
I am a firm believer in Do-It-Yourself. It’s not because I want to put all the editors, proofreaders and illustrators out of business, it is because they are very expensive. It is more cost-effective to learn whatever skill you need to produce your books. You not only save money, but you gain skills that you did not have before.
These days the publishing process is simplified, but mastering all the details can still be a challenge when you are new to it. It is a lot to do yourself, but we live in an age of opportunity and self-serve, so if you really want to get your book published, you will weather the struggle.
What do you hope to accomplish with the publication of your book? Is it just for personal satisfaction or do you plan to build a career as a writer? Since you are on your own, you can choose either or both whenever you feel like it. For many people, just holding their published book in their hands is reward enough. They pass some out to their friends and family and that is that; they can cross that achievement off their bucket list.
Just because you are published on Amazon or any of the online platforms does not guarantee sales. In fact, those who buy it will most likely be your friends and relatives. Bringing your book or books to the wider public consciousness demands effort. You may even give books away free. It takes time to catch on, especially for fiction writers. Non-fiction writing is a faster track to success.
As a self-publisher, you can publish for fun to start and later on you can decide you want to step it up and turn your self-publishing into a career. Books have long lives; you can promote it for your whole life and seventy years beyond. It is an asset that can make money for your grandchildren and even your great-grandchildren.