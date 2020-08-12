During this very strange year we’re having, it might be tempting to think that we who work in the media somehow live charmed lives far removed from everybody else. It’s hard to tell. I’ve been in The L-V’s newsroom exactly once since February, I think.
My two eldest grandsons had just returned for their colleges’ spring semesters when classes were shut down and then moved online. The youngest finished his junior year of high school the same way, mourning his basketball season that ended rather abruptly. He also missed going to the prom.
Dearest Daughter sent me his senior pictures the other day so that I can pick my favorites. The ones of him in his baseball uniform made my heart hurt. He got to play a little summer ball this year instead of a normal spring season.
There isn’t likely to be any football, either, even though he was already doing conditioning at home. At least it gave him something to do, I guess. His older brothers have their own places and jobs, his parents their careers.
My son-in-law is a safety officer for a multi-national corporation, just missing flying to northern Italy in March. My daughter is a human-resources professional at a plastics plant retooled to make PPE. They work long hours in essential industries.
Once Asa completed his junior year online, he found himself with a lot of time on his hands and nobody to talk to until his mom and dad came home. Fortunately, he picked up a part-time job at a national pizza chain’s shop up in Crawford County.
His senior year is still up in the air. It will certainly happen, but what shape it takes is anyone’s guess at this point.
This is the face of an average American family in the Time of COVID.
Now might be a good time to let the steam escape from your ears. Everybody has an opinion on his rights but never his responsibilities. I’m done arguing and I don’t care about opinions.
All I really care about is protecting those dear to me now. I want us to avoid catching the coronavirus, getting sick and maybe dying. My grandsons deserve a future free from long-term health issues, with their parents and grandparents there to enjoy some of it.
Of course that’s selfish. Yay, me!
And I hope that every person in our regional media has come to the same conclusion. After months of fielding name-calling and insults, we’re getting a little jaded by public opinion. We don’t make the news but merely give the facts to you as the story unfolds.
We all have families. We all have lives. We all deal with the myriad inconveniences of daily life in 2020 the same as you do.
I’m fortunate because I’m a semi-retired freelancer. I have some say in when and where I go. The younger folks work most days, and then deal with the possibility that they caught the virus somewhere and might bring it home to their families.
The media, by the way, are essential workers.
If you think that you’re tired of politics, the conspiracy theories du jour and social distancing, welcome to our world. Folks in the media have been bathing in that for months and we can’t just turn it off. We might miss some little crumb of information that might make a difference in someone’s life.
There’s an oft-quoted observation that if you don’t like the facts, maybe the facts aren’t the problem.
I’m lucky. I get to write an op-ed piece every week and I can say things in print that my brothers and sisters in the media can’t in their articles and reports. Most of us adhere to journalistic standards of personal detachment and integrity.
If you don’t like something you’ve seen in a newspaper story, that’s a shame. Wait a week, and new facts will emerge. They might not match up with your expectations, though.
Meanwhile, at the end of the day media folks just want to go home to their families, have a decent meal other than a random sandwich during the work day and catch a decent night’s sleep.
That’s all. That’s the face of an average American family in the Time of COVID.