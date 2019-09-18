There is just so much to write about that it’s hard to choose, but we’ll try.
First of all, I have been reading a lot lately about term limits for public officials. While it is certainly gratifying to think about kicking out clowns like Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, what about those elected officials who are doing a good job? Term limits would get rid of them as well. For example, why would we want rid of state Rep. Donna Oberlander? She has represented us very well, and continues to do so. This is a tough subject, and merits a lot of careful thought.
Then, of course, we have “The Squad.” This is made up of the four most idiotic of all Democrats. The things they advocate are enough to make you wonder if you are really reading their statements correctly. The things they would like to impose upon us are almost unbelievable. How did these people possibly get elected? Anyone who supports them must have slept through ALL of school, not just history class.
It seems as though you can’t turn on the news without hearing something about impeaching President Trump. The reports, however, seem to give little, if any, information as to what the impeachment would be for. High crimes and misdemeanors is a very narrow category, and to make frivolous accusations against the President is a sign of either evil intent or stupidity, or both. The Republicans tried it with Clinton. They failed, and destroyed themselves in the process. If the Democrats try it with Trump, maybe the same fate will befall them. One can only hope.
The Democratic field for 2020 has turned into a total clown show. It seems as though they are competing over who can be the most goofy. There was a time when I would have believed that none of these bozos could ever get elected. Now, however, I am not so sure. After all, “The Squad” got in there. That leaves those of us with traditional American values feeling a bit uncomfortable.
The focus this week seems to be on Beto O’Rourke, and his anti-Second Amendment lunacy. He came right out and said that, under his administration, our guns would be taken from us. He even went so far as to say that people would willingly turn them in. I wonder if he includes MS-13 and others of their ilk in that speculation. It should be noted that I do not own an AR-15 or an AK-47. I have no problem with them, and I own other semi-autos. I wonder how he’s planning to deal with those who will not willingly give up their guns. Will black uniforms break down the doors in the middle of the night? That would be a Socialist/Communist dream come true.
I also wonder why Beto and his allies use the term “gun buyback.” I have never bought a gun from the government, and I have never met anyone who has. So where does this “buyback” crap come from?
I have recently read two news stories about people who travelled to the Middle East and wound up in Iranian prisons. I can’t even imagine what that must be like for women, but I am sure it is bad for anyone. This begs a question. Given today’s circumstances, why would anyone travel to Iran? While I do feel sorry for these folks, they brought it on themselves.
There is an alarming rise of religious bigotry in this country, against both Christians (especially Catholics) and Jews. People find religious symbols of these faiths “offensive.” This is very hard to understand. As a Catholic Christian, I am not offended by a Yarmulke, a Star of David or a Hijab. What happened to the great American principle of freedom of religion?
And finally, in closing, I wish to note the passing of Ed Pellish, at the age of 95. Ed fought in World War II, and nearly starved to death in a POW camp. I consider it an honor and a privilege that I got to know him. When anyone disrespects the country or the flag, they are symbolically spitting on his grave.