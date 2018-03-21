Clarion County maintenance employees are putting their skills to work for the people of the county, and there is already an extensive list of projects as the new offices for District Magistrate and Probation near completion.
“There is a list that won’t stop,” said Commissioner Ted Tharan. “There’s work at the courthouse we have to do, but the next job when we leave here is to get the coroner’s office done at the Human Services Building on Seventh Avenue. Then, they go over to the county park to get things done there. The next major job is the judge wants the law clerk office done in the courtroom, and then we have to look at doing different windows in the courtroom.”
The use of Clarion County’s seven maintenance workers was made possible by a decision to unite them and schedule projects as needed.
Tharan said all three commissioners made the decision. “It’s not just me,” he said.
Offices for District Judge Duane Quinn were the first to move last week to the newly remodeled Clarion County building at the corner of Sixth Avenue and Liberty Street in Clarion, that once housed Goodwill, Golden Dawn and A&P.
Quinn is moving from rented offices on Grant Street for Magisterial District Court 18-3-01.
Probation offices, now in rented space in the former Haskell Furniture building at the corner of Main Street and Fifth Avenue, will be next to move within the next few weeks.
Commissioners Ted Tharan, Wayne Brosius and Ed Heasley approved the purchase of the new building and its remodeling using existing Clarion County maintenance employees instead of hiring outside contractors.
Commissioners paid $319,000 for the building and large parking lot and budgeted $300,000 for the renovation. They proudly report that they are below budget and construction costs will likely be less than $300,000.
Tharan, a former builder of office buildings and homes spearheaded the efforts to transform the building. He designed the new building and took his plans to Joe Stahlman at Clarion Builders Supply and inputted the design into a CAD system used for construction.
“We used those plans to go to Bureau Veritas,” said Tharan. “Bureau Veritas is the inspection agency, and they enforce the state code. They take the plans and show you what will work and won’t work. You use the code to determine things like the width of hallways by the number of people who have egress or electric light switches have to be a certain height, etc. Everything like that is specified as to how high it must be. Plus, we have 20 additional parking places here.”
Approximately 90 percent of the material for the project was purchased from Clarion County businesses.
“We regrouped [the county workers], and instead of each staying at a county facility and waiting until something broke, we brought them all to this location, and when something did break elsewhere, they went there to fix it. We also have park people over here too and redid the park schedule,” Tharan said.
“Not only did they work here at the new building, every time it snows they also have to plow snow at all of the county properties,” he continued. “Each morning when they come in at 5 a.m., they might go out and plow snow for three or four hours and then come here and work for four hours. Their schedule is flexible for whatever needs to be done. One guy goes to the jail three or four days a week to do repairs. A new roof at the jail is also a future project.”
”The list is endless when you think of these guys’ potential.”
[Ron Wilshire is a free-lance writer from Clarion, and in another time fought for truth justice and the American way. Sometimes he was just lucky.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.