Dear Gayle,
I read that one of our state legislators is presenting a bill that would make it illegal to mow your yard in a way that sends the clipped grass out into the street, so I checked on why that would be such a big deal that we needed a law about it. I got an answer. It has to do with grass being slippery. When that grass out on the road gets wet from rain, it can cause accidents, especially for motorbike riders. Maybe you’ll want to tell people about it in your column.
— Citizen
Dear Citizen,
You are right. Some bills and laws seem to defy reason as to why they were ever thought necessary. You are also right about grass. Not only when it is wet from rain, but also as grass biodegrades it gets very slick under pressure, such as from a vehicle tire. The same is true of leaves in fall. People have fallen as walking down a street covered in wet leaves. My car and I glided straight off of a curved road once because it was covered in wet, decomposing leaves. The car broke through a farmer’s fence. When I located the farmer, he told me that his fence is broken regularly at that spot because of leaves. I cannot even imagine trying to keep a motorcycle under control on such a road surface. This would seem to be sufficient reason for anyone who mows an area beside a road to consider aiming the thrown grass back away from that roadway. Last, you are right that people would rather read about a new law than to find that they have just broken one that they did not know existed. Thanks for the heads up.
Dear Gayle,
I gave a friend a haircut and it turned out decent. She was happy with it. I wanted her to cut mine, but she was too afraid she’d make it look bad, so she wouldn’t do it. I decided to give myself a haircut. That didn’t work out so hot. I look really bad. The more I tried to repair it, the worse it looked. Now I don’t want to go out anywhere. What would you do?
— Patch Head
Dear Patch,
How is your sense of humor? You could have fun with this in a way that could never have gone over before. I think you should wear your personalized, did-it-myself haircut as a source of pride in much the same way as people are doing who come up with their own unique versions of a face mask. (At what other time in history could someone walk into a store with a bra or undies on their face and be thought of only as cheeky but resourceful?) Show off your home-done haircut by asking people if they think you should have been a beautician, (or barber?), then laugh. You have an opportunity to give others a smile. (You will notice their eye crinkle above their face mask.)
You have discovered that there are certain things most of us should never try to do for ourselves. Cutting our own hair — full head — is one of those. Check among your other friends, siblings, aunts, uncles, cousins, neighbors to see if you can find anyone more adventurous than your friend whose hair you cut. One of them might be willing to try emergency hair cutting. It is likely that they could not do worse. If your hair issue is severe, and you are able to drive to Ohio, their hair salons have recently re-opened, but I intend to look shaggy — and a bit chopped-at — as waiting for my own favorite cutting place to re-open. And remember that there is always the obvious to hang onto: hair grows and ballcaps are affordable.
Dear Readers,
You are probably just as tired of COVID news as I am, but I want to share a thought. Along with the expected complaining, I have been noticing a lot of people mentioning the good that has happened because of our self-quarantine efforts. People have mentioned getting things done at home that had been on a back burner for a long time. One mentioned having finally embraced technology advances to better keep in touch with family members. Some are re-discovering the pleasure of trying out new recipes. At my house, I do not believe that my cats have ever received so much attention on demand. If you have found some positives in your own experiences, and wish to share them, consider writing to me at gaylewright@mail.com.