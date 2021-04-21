You must remember this time last year when the world was in a panic for toilet paper. We can laugh about it now, because it sounds embarrassingly ridiculous, but at the time, the threat of no toilet paper was serious business. The impact even reached our town. The shelves in Riverside were practically bare, even the Dollar General struggled to keep up with the demand.
There was toilet paper guilt. As I would head for my share each Thursday, other panicked shoppers would be snatching away at the quickly dwindling supply of “tp.” Some would look at me and volunteer confessions like “I’m not hoarding, toilet paper, this package is for my housebound parents!” And I never even said a word.
At my house, we pulled through without getting desperate, but we came very close to it early on in the run on toilet paper. The secret to survival was to find out when the truck delivered the toilet paper shipment to the Dollar General and get there early to receive your ration. I think it was generally two packs per person. I tried to get the biggest two packs I could find.
I would return home bearing the 24 or 32 roll pack on my shoulders and drop it on the living room floor with all the pride of a hunter who has just brought home a week’s worth of meat. Aren’t you glad that bringing in the groceries is all the work we have to do to survive? Being a person in the days before modern grocery stores must have been a miserable fate.
Up until this world-wide crisis in toilet paper, I had really only been familiar with two brands, Scott and Angel Soft. Scott was thin and the roll lasted quite a while and Angel Soft was fat, puffy and the roll didn’t last very long. Scott is my family’s preferred brand, but now with the shortage in “tp,” we really had to take whatever we could get and like it. I think I must have tried them all.
Strangely enough, each brand behaved differently. Some were thin, fat, brittle, soft, course, you name it. Made you begin to wonder what the stuff was made of and how it was made. More on that in a minute. I was impressed with Charmin. It seemed to be a good quality brand. It still didn’t last as long as a roll of Scott, but I respect it. We were pleased to find a Dollar General brand very similar to Scott, so now we buy a combination of the brand and the off brand.
And there were jokes of course that there would be toilet paper bandits who would hold up the trucks and sell the rolls on the black market for inflated fees. We wondered if some people received a box of toilet paper for their birthday or other occasions during the time of the shortage? I saw clip art of a Christmas tree made out of toilet paper rolls and a Christmas ornament with a 2020 where the zeros were represented by toilet paper rolls.
During the days of toilet paper panic and desperation, I began to question how toilet paper was made. I watched a bunch of YouTube videos where people tried to show us how to find toilet paper substitutes and survive. Some of them were quite amusing. The most basic ones involved slicing paper towel rolls into three pieces. Sounds workable, but any of those unauthorized toilet paper substitutes were likely to cause problems in the sewage system.
I found a few videos that demonstrated toilet paper production on an industrial scale. It looked like a miserable and complex process. Oddly enough, old newspapers seemed to be one of the principle ingredients. All kinds of scrap paper and rags were mulched in a big machine, bleach and other chemicals were added to drain out the ink on the papers. It went on like this for two or three cycles and various types of scraps were added to the mix to add texture to the paste. Finally the paper paste was spread out on giant screens and left to dry, then sliced in strips to be wound around the cardboard rolls. All this hard work goes into our everyday toilet paper and we haven’t even been appreciating it.
There was a video of a man who demonstrated how to make toilet paper at home. Pretty much just as difficult as the industrial version but on a very small scale. He did the whole bit of mulching scrap paper and material, mixing it, soaking it, bleaching it for a few days, spreading the paste on a screen and waiting for it to dry. I’m surprised that “tp” is not more expensive since it is this hard to make. Yes, people were desperate to find toilet paper, but not that desperate. Fortunately, the toilet paper supply picked up again before any of us were driven to making our own.
I’m beginning to wonder why toilet paper with colorful designs hasn’t become “a thing” yet? Why haven’t all the brands rushed to create their own branded toilet paper? It could become collectors items. You know, one for each comic book character or something like that. There is always somebody who collects these kinds of things. Perhaps colored toilet paper with designs are too hard or expensive to produce on a mass scale.
Of course all the rules about what type of toilet paper you can use, only applies if you have a modern sewage system. My mom said that her grandmother had an outhouse equipped with a good supply of old catalogs and magazines that weren’t just for reading.