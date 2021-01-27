Conservatives are all in a tizzy over recent calls by leftists to “deprogram” Trump supporters, but why? All Trump supporters need to do is insist that leftists allow them to deprogram the leftists in return.
In a more tolerant, intellectual age, this was called debate and a free exchange of ideas. If leftists refuse, force them to confront the fact they are afraid.
“If you’re so sure of yourself, why not talk for five minutes, then let me talk for five minutes, back and forth, uninterrupted, and see if one of us can convince the other? Oh, is that because you’re afraid you might lose?”
Our so-called leaders must be willing to force the issue on television, the internet and during public debate.
Yes, they and you run the risk of being “deplatformed” on TV or the internet, but the left can’t deplatform you everywhere. Remember, there are 75 million of us. So when your high strung niece comes back from college and tries to lecture you about what she learned in her “queer studies” class, insist she let you have your turn. Do not be intimidated by her college or the fancy words, and understand this: In our specialized society, many of the most successful people in our country are very good at one thing and one thing only — acting, law, singing, reading a Teleprompter, getting on television, running for office, computer programing, etc. — but ill-educated and clueless about everything else.
Bill Gates may be a brilliant computer programer, Nancy Pelosi a genius at raising money, but their opinions and understanding of the rest of the world are often laughable. They are not well educated. The same will be true of your niece.
To a certain extent, this is not their fault because outside of their technical training, collegiate and increasing high school curriculum in history and society consists of little more than memorizing slogans. This ignorance represents an opportunity for the rest of us. If you earned a high school diploma before 1990, you almost certainly received a better history education than recent graduates of Harvard, Yale or the other indoctrination shops that now pass for the academy. The Left’s slogans are always the same, therefore predictable and easy to prepare for, but you have to do the work.
So if you’re a patriot, get away from the buffoons in the “we need a second American revolution” or “we need succession” chat rooms (or else deprogram them too) and get to work.
You know the slogans: “given this country’s history of racism” (as opposed to what other country, especially during the same time frame?), “the patriarchy” (explain specialization of labor and the difference between and progress from pre-industrial, industrial and post industrial societies), “systemic racism” (where’s the proof that it’s systemic as opposed to isolated: do you mean like affirmative action in college admissions, or the millionaires in the NBA, NFL or music industry?), “white privilege” (white kids in trailer parks as opposed to President Obama’s daughters?), and of course “whiteness” (what are you, a racist?).
This is just a sampling of the low lights of lefty sloganeering. You’ll necessarily need to consider them all, adapt, and anticipate a certain amount of trial and error. Refresh your knowledge of American History. “A Patriot’s History of the United States: From Columbus’s Great Discovery to America’s Age of Entitlement” by Larry Schweikart and Michael Patrick, is an efficient, entertaining way to do so.
Finally remember most lefties have been indoctrinated to hate their history — and you can’t hate your history without partially hating yourself. They are victims. Your goal is not to humiliate or overwhelm them, it’s to convince them, to liberate them.
Rimersburg Rules always end these types of conversations by saying, “You’re a grown man or woman and can believe what you want, but you don’t have to because it’s not true. It’s your choice.”
Let the deprograming begin.
[This is a column of opinion and satire. The author knows of no undisclosed facts. Contact Lewis, the author of “The Diaries of Pontius Pilate,” “Separation of Church and State,” “Baghdad Burning” and “Hell Rises,” at www.josephmaxlewis.com.]