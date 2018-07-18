The other week, Kathy Bowser started a new thread on her Facebook page devoted to New Bethlehem then and now. The open-ended question asked us about our favorite places to go when we were kids.
For a lot of people, it was all about the Dairy Store, various ice cream stands, Newbie News, drugstore lunch counters and burger joints. As for me, I regarded food as fuel when I was a kid. Feed me anything, except beans or fruit cocktail with grapes, and I was good to go.
But for a dining-out experience, nothing beat going to Paul Troup’s diner in Fairmount City when I was very small, perhaps three or four. I’m relying on 60-year-old memories, but I remember traditional red Formica and stainless steel. It was a bit rundown allegedly, but it was like a sparkling palace to a little girl seeing it for the first time.
That particular palace burned to the ground sometime in early 1961, I think. The firetrucks blocked Route 28, and Mrs. French’s kindergarten in Alcola was canceled for the day. But Troup’s diner was probably the source of my grown-up fondness for diners and the people who hang out or work in them.
Which means that I belong to yet a few more Facebook groups. I blame Brian Butko for this because he’s the owner of Lincoln Highway and Kennywood pages and is the writer of addictive regional-history books, including the wonderful “Diners of Pennsylvania.”
Brian is the director of publications at the Heinz History Center in Pittsburgh and the editor of “Western Pennsylvania History” magazine. I have to warn you. Pick up one of his books and you will lose hours of your life to it.
I bought “Diners of Pennsylvania” on a whim nearly 20 years ago, and it was an education. All diners are not created equal, and what is called a diner is not strictly a diner in all cases.
The first diners were converted trolley cars salvaged after the old electric railroads were dismantled in the 1920s. There are still a few of those around, buried beneath decades of well-meant improvements. Always popular, they inspired generations of copycats.
Beginning in the late 1920s, diner manufacturers popped up that made cars resembling old railroad rolling stock. A few manufacturers didn’t survive the Great Depression, but the restaurants usually did, not surprising because there were always hungry working people, lucky to have a job, at every hour of the day.
Most of those manufacturers were in business a long time, and some still are. It is something of a treasure hunt for diner fans who go looking for various models crouching in shame behind awful 1970s environmental-movement facades. The only hobbies that come close to this kind of passion are collecting vintage Corvettes or John Deere tractors, and operating ham radios.
These real-deal diners tended to end up on the outskirts of towns and cities which had good rail service. Out here in our portion of the hinterlands, there are few authentic railcar diners, but local entrepreneurs had the idea of capitalizing on the craze, building long wooden frame structures that were supposed to resemble dining cars, slapping on signs reading “Diner” or “Dinor” and going into business.
As a sidenote, “dinor” is only found up in the Lake Erie region for some reason, so that gives northwestern Pennsylvania bragging rights of a kind. There is a dinor in Union City, abandoned now, near where my daughter lives. Thanks to “Diners of Pennsylvania,” I gave myself whiplash when I saw it because it was like spotting a unicorn.
I digress.
Paul’s probably wasn’t a real diner if you use the railcar definition. On the other hand, I think it might be the overall atmosphere that makes a diner a diner, rather than whether it has wheels buried in its foundation and a manufacturer’s serial number stamped on its chassis.
There is something about safety in numbers that will often bring people together at a diner, authentic or not, when there is trouble brewing.
I heard about the Challenger disaster while working at Ye Olde College Diner and attending Penn State. Chernobyl happened during that same era, along with other less-traumatic events. The place was packed but hushed on those days, a stainless-steel and tile island of comfort and companionship.
Suddenly, I’m craving a Nittany Lion special and a side order of sticky buns with a scoop of ice cream. I blame it on North Korea and Russian hackers.
There were no diners in the town where I was living on Sept. 11, 2001. Instead, people crowded into the small Sheetz store there, seeking the diner experience without knowing it. Food and other people make things better, something our caveman ancestors discovered when there was a blizzard blowing and a mammoth on the rampage.
Where did people gather after Pearl Harbor? During the Cuban Missile Crisis? When President Kennedy was assassinated?
During those terrible times, I was either unborn or too young to go anywhere without my parents. And I wonder about it, because people are people no matter where they are or what year it is.
For the folks who keep a personal journal, this might be something that you want to include in its pages. It is the kind of material that a future generation might like reading about. The best history isn’t always found within the pages of a schoolbook but within Grandma’s journal.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]
