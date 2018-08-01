We have had several spells of totally no-good heat and humidity this summer, but we have had enough rain when we needed it. But there were days resembling my life in the Virginia Tidewater.
If you have air conditioning, life can be sweet even during a heat wave. On those wickedly hot days, a lot of us can stay indoors basking in the air conditioning. It doesn’t do much for your social life, but it is better than melting onto the pavement.
Grande dame of a certain age that I am, I remember a time when few people in our area had mechanical air conditioning. Ma Nature’s gentle zephyrs blowing through your bedroom or an old-time table fan were your cooling options.
When my family first moved to our house along Broad Street back in 1955, we didn’t even have a fan for a couple of years, according to my mother. I was a baby at the time, so I don’t remember that particular hardship. When you’re a year or two old, every day presents a hardship in the form of a cookie famine or a wet diaper.
I can vaguely remember our first fan. It was one of those lurking-evil tabletop models featuring a metal grill with bars spaced just far enough apart to allow a child’s hand to slip through them. I remember a basketball player from a visiting team who had only one hand, the other bitten off by a fan’s whirling blades when he was a toddler.
Holy product liability claim if he were injured that way in 2018.
By the time I was five or so, the modern box fan was on the market, blades safely stowed behind a plastic grill that blocked prying fingers. If you had the doors and windows open in just the right way and you placed the fan in a hallway, it was almost cool in our house.
The shade from the red maples lining Broad Street kept things cool, as did the old wide and deep porch once we got those valance-type striped awnings and a fake-bamboo blind for the end of the porch. With my mother’s houseplant jungle and a hammock, there was no better place to read on a lazy summer afternoon.
Near the northwest corner of the house, a tree once stood. It had been chopped down and reduced to an annoying stump by the time I was born. Dad complained about it every time he mowed the lawn, but I seldom thought about the tree that used to be there.
The old timers knew what they were doing. That old tree provided shade for the kitchen and back bedrooms in the late afternoon. Once it was gone, that part of the house became an oven in the summertime.
And so, like everybody else, we camped out in the dining room and downstairs hallway to sleep. If you were lucky, you got to sleep on a squeaky air mattress or on a stack of quilts and blankets if you weren’t. We looked like a houseful of vagrants, but at least we got some sleep.
My dad worked a swing shift at Owens-Illinois, and we always pitied and catered to him when he was on the night shift in the summer. The air temperature could reach 140 degrees at the glass plant, and he would drink vast quantities of water, iced tea or whatever was in the refrigerator as soon as he walked in the back door. Then he was off to try to sleep in my parents’ sweltering bedroom.
Needless to say, he called dibs on the box fan. And then the magical day arrived when my parents bought a honkin’ huge whole-house fan and stuck it in the window on the stair landing. You kind of had to turn sideways and shuffle around it if you wanted to use the stairs, but the coolness was worth it.
Progress marched on, and a window air conditioner replaced the monster fan. I like to think that Dad slept better because of it, but there is nothing good about working a swing shift anywhere.
Eventually, a partition was removed and the downstairs hallway became just another part of the living room. This was the plaster disaster of 1968-69, the remodeling project underway when my parents and I were laid low by the Hong Kong flu for a couple of weeks. The hallway was an old-fashion feature from an earlier time, but I missed the memories made there.
And it served as a big heating and cooling conduit, something that nobody thought about during the remodeling frenzy of the 1960s and 1970s. If you opened the front door and the kitchen window, you had a good airflow through most of the house. Once the hallway was gone, hot air stagnated in the kitchen.
What to do, what to do? Install a ceiling fan in the kitchen. The upside of this is that you never eat a hot meal in the summertime now.
I’ll take the blessings of air conditioning over the fitful breeze stirred by a box fan. But there’s that little part of me, the part that is about five years old, that misses the squeak of the air mattress, stirring in the darkness and listening to the crickets chirp me back to sleep.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]
