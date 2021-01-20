You know, there is so much madness going on that it is hard to decide where to begin. I guess the COVID-19 pandemic, and the phenomena surrounding it, is as good as any.
First of all, I must state that the disease is not a hoax or a joke. I spent Thanksgiving week in the hospital with it, and I am still feeling the effects. Upon leaving the hospital, I was warned that, given my age and the severity of my case, these effects could last for several months, and it seems to be turning out that way.
One of the big problems associated with the virus is the way some people, especially politicians, are using it to their advantage. It has given them a degree of control over us such as they have never enjoyed before. Small businesses are being destroyed by restrictions, while large businesses are exempt. Churches are targeted with special intensity. As for face masks, I would support their use if I believed they were effective. I have some serious questions, though. I wore one, and got it anyway. I know, I know. The mask is supposed to protect others. But, if the virus can’t get out, how can it get in? Is it a one-way mask?
Then, there is the issue of the vaccine, which I plan to get, as I never want to go through that sickness again. Politicians are being touted as brave for taking it. Actually, they are just getting it first.
Then, we have the election. If you truly believe that this was an honest election, I have a bridge in Brooklyn that I will sell to you for a great price. I was able to accept Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama as President, as they genuinely won the election. Not so with Joe Biden. In my opinion, the 2020 election was a coup d’etat in this country.
If it were not so serious, the whole impeachment thing would be funny. President Trump did not encourage violence over the electoral vote, yet they want to impeach him, even though he has only a few days left in office. Even weirder, there is already talk of impeaching Biden. Impeachment was once a constitutional protection. Now, it has been transformed into a ridiculous dog and pony show.
The hypocrisy of the MSM is almost too much to believe, but it is there. When BLM and Antifa were burning cars and destroying property, they called it peaceful protest, while the protesters in D.C. were called rioters. It’s time to get real. A riot is a riot is a riot. It is sickening that our media has deteriorated to such a level.
The situation in some of our schools is nothing short of appalling. In Virginia, the home of George Washington and Thomas Jefferson, schools have been ordered to give full recognition to so-called transgenders. Under the new rules, school staff members are prohibited from even questioning a student’s status if they claim to be trans. This includes restrooms and locker room showers. Even worse, students can be “counseled” about their gender identification without their parents’ knowledge or consent.
And last, but by no means least, we have our gun rights. Biden and the Democrats, along with some Republicans, have pledged to strip us of as many of our Second Amendment rights as they possibly can. They even speak of banning some of our now legally owned firearms. Will this involve a knock on the door in the middle of the night to confiscate them. As crazy as things are, it could very well happen.
Throughout history, great societies have fallen due to, among other things, complacency of their citizens, and the acceptance of perversion as a part of everyday life. It happened to both the Greeks and Romans. Are we to be the next? I never thought I would see the downfall of America, but it may happen in my lifetime. As Will Rogers said, “Whoulda thunk it?”