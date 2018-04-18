Dear Gayle,
Two weeks ago I found this hat in a store and I loved it. I don’t always look good in hats but I tried this one on and I thought it was right for me so I bought it. I’ve been wearing it a lot since then but now my boyfriend tells me he hates the hat which he says looks stupid on me and he wants me to stop wearing it. I was shocked. He never said anything about anything I’d worn before but he’s really going after this hat. I like the hat. I want to wear it but I’m afraid he might break up with me over it. What can I do?
— Hattie
Dear Hattie,
I often get letters in which a critical piece of information is missing. In your letter, I would like to have known how long you have been seeing your boyfriend. If it has been for several years, I might wonder if someone he had had a problem with in his past had worn a similar hat, and yours reminds him of that individual, whether he realizes it or not. If you have been seeing this person for only a few weeks or so, I would be concerned that his insisting that the hat you love to wear must go is based not at all on his sense of fashion, but is a beginning step toward slowly taking over control of you; first with what you wear, then who you are in touch with.
People do not generally have a significant negative reaction to a hat worn by another. My take on it is that there is something much deeper going on here. You asked me what you could do about this situation. I can tell you only what I would do under the same circumstances. I would wear my hat proudly and if he did not like it, he could give me up and I would be fine. Whichever choice you settle on, good luck.
Dear Gayle,
I have been divorced for several years. I came back to the area to visit family recently, and while I was here, I ran into my high school sweetheart. She is also divorced. She has three kids. One was with her because he’s not in school yet. The way she talked, I could tell she would like to get together with me again. I wouldn’t mind that, but the thought of becoming involved with someone with kids has kept me from calling her. I just don’t think I’m cut out to be that guy. Thanks for listening.
— Not a Daddy
Dear Not,
So why are you telling me? Does she read this paper? Is this column doing your uncomfortable job for you? Yes; there are people who should not become parents — of their own children, or anyone else’s. What is good here is that you appear to recognize that you fit somewhere in that group. While you may have an interest in re-acquainting with an old flame, you cannot separate this woman from the family she has; she is now a package deal forever. If the whole package does not work for you, steer clear.
If you told her that you would get in touch soon, you still need to do so. Just tell her why you will not be calling again. Initially she may be disappointed, but she will realize quickly that she is better off for not having started any involvement with you before discovering your limitations rather than after she might have become too fond of you again.
Dear Gayle,
My wife started wearing different kind of rings on her wedding ring finger. She said she wanted to be able to have variety in her jewelry and not have to wear the same thing every day and that’s all there was to it. Should I be worried here?
— Ring Guy
Dear Guy,
It is too bad that your wife cannot seem to use other fingers to express her desire for variety in her jewelry. She may be telling you the truth. There have been countless people who have worn no jewelry at all, yet remained faithful to their wedding vows. I would not be too concerned about this unless something else comes along to make you wonder further about the meaning. That does not mean that you should look for trouble. Let this go. She is still in place whether her ring is or not. It may be that she is not as invested in the implied meaning behind a ring as you are. From what I am reading, you do not have enough to read more than that into this situation.
