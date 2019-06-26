Finding a topic for these columns is sometimes a challenge, so I look at other sources to get ideas. Ideas that I can “borrow” for my own. For those that want to exaggerate, they may even say there is plagiarism if I was a candidate for president or at least a school superintendent.
With that in mind, let me riff a little on what I heard on CBS Sunday Morning. (Not the Meet the Press Show, the interesting one on before it with all kinds of feature stories and whimsy. Lots of whimsy.)
Humorous writer Dave Barry was on the show offering some thoughts on approaching the age of 72 and the types of mail he is receiving is changing. While 72 is a little way off for the me, the kind of mail you receive does change.
It does seem that funeral directors are worried about making burial or cremation services in advance. More importantly, paying for them in advance. Just like picking an insurance policy, I can see where making prior arrangements makes sense for your loved ones. However, seeing it reduced to a printed non-personalized offer has all of the charm of being notified that an African prince has a lot of money if I will only send him a couple of thousand dollars for handling charges or Publisher’s Clearinghouse sending mail about their next giveaway (it must be a daily thing now) and I don’t have to buy anything but it might be a good idea to buy a subscription to Popular Russian Mechanic.
Deals on hearing tests and hearing aids that you might just need also will appear in your mailbox. Obviously, some people will need this, but a shotgun mailing approach only helps the Post Office.
And then there’s AARP, but that should have already happened.
AARP can even start appearing in your mailbox when you turn 50. “Membership” is available when you turn 50 and a lot of the “senior” discounts start when you turn 65. Once they know you are 50, they also know your mailbox.
Some of the obvious benefits for members, especially if you travel, are AARP hotel rates. Most hotels advertise them, and they don’t ask you for a membership card. They don’t even ask for the secret handshake.
AARP also has been into the insurance game since it started, offering Medicare supplement programs, life insurance, and even car insurance. AARP most likely contracts with regular insurance companies and then places their name on the policy. This also encourages other insurance companies to send you things in the mail.
AARP also has a magazine and newsletters and guess where they appear. In the mailbox, or course.
The slickly produced magazine provides financial advice, travel information, book and movie reviews, celebrity profiles, and health news, according to the AARP website. The cover usually features someone who is the last person on earth you would think would grace AARP. I think Bob Dylan was on one of the them, announcing the times were changing.
The AARP bulletin also offers the latest information on consumer protection, finance, health and Social Security issues. Stuff that may scare old people.
AARP has also emerged as one of the largest lobbying organizations and with growing suggestions of eliminating or reducing Social Security or Medicare by politicians, perhaps this is their most vital service for members.
Once identified as the American Association of Retired People, AARP now only refers to itself as AARP, pushing itself as a one-name celebrity like Dylan, Beyoncé or GaGa.
Dave Barry had a different outlook. “AARP” is the last sound you make before you die.