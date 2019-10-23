I was brought up to doubly revere the memory of Christopher Columbus. Our Benedictine nun teachers preached the geography theory of those days, “Columbus discovered America.”
Moreover, Columbus was Catholic and had been supported by Pope Alexander himself.
That was enough for the pious nuns. We students heartily proclaimed, “In 1492, Columbus sailed the Ocean Blue,” and memorized the rest of that now-forgotten poem
Leif Ericson? Pshaw.
That Norse explorer, the son of an imposing Viking named Eric the Red, was also a Catholic, having been converted to Christianity by King Olaf 1 of Norway. Ericson’s ship, blown off course, landed in “Vinland” (either Nova Scotia or mainland Canada) in about 1000 A.D., well before the rhyme set the time of Columbus’ voyages.
But the nuns backed Columbus. The nuns carried rulers. The nuns used the rulers on the palms (and sometimes on the knuckles) of recalcitrant students.
So it was “Columbus discovered America” in school.
At home, it was also Columbus because he was born Cristoforo Colombo in or near Genoa, Italy, in 1451. My grandparents’ immigrant Italian generation viewed his voyages as reason for ethnic pride.
All of that is well and good, or was. But times and attitudes change.
Today, some folks want to rename Columbus Day, which we celebrated again earlier this month, as Indigenous Peoples Day.
That is fine by me. I long ago discerned the difference between the legends we were taught as children and the reality of early explorers, be they Italian, Portuguese, Spanish, French or English. The Spanish were especially adept at “conversion by the sword.” Other early explorers weren’t very noble either.
But then again, in those days, who was “better?” The earliest English settlers describe horrific tortures inflicted by the Native Americans of the day, then called “Indians” or “Savages,” on European captives and also on captives from other tribes seized during their interminable wars.
I have a name for people who today retroactively condemn the leading figures of centuries ago for conforming to the ethical standards of their times and not our times. I call them intellectual idiots, holier-than-thou egotists who sit around tut-tutting at the accomplishments of others.
I also think that dishonoring Columbus, George Washington or Thomas Jefferson, for the same reason is hogwash.
Recognizing the accomplishments of historical figures, warts and all, is recognizing reality. But proclaiming holidays and special “days” strikes me as overkill.
In the grand scheme of things, I have no problem with ending the holiday observance of Columbus Day.
For that matter, I would have no problem with getting rid of other federal holidays, those being mere excuses to freeload off Uncle Sugar by getting paid for not working. My choices would be Martin Luther King Jr. Day in January, Presidents’ Day in February and Labor Day in September.
That would leave us with New Year’s Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas, more than enough loaf-with-pay days.
As for those who screech, “We are entitled to those days!” no, we are not. We aren’t entitled to anything much except death and taxes. All the rest is privilege, which can be granted or recalled at the pleasure of the government.
Those of us who choose to continue to pay tribute to Columbus are free to do so, as are those who choose to honor Ericson and/or the Native Americans. Those Native Americans, history and archaeology teach us, were themselves immigrants in the long-ago.
I do get miffed at self-righteous nincompoops who try to tell everybody that we must conform to them or else be labeled as unenlightened plebeians.
We are Americans. No more, no less.
We are not Republicans or Democrats. We are not Italians or Swedes. We might register with those political parties, though damn few of us actually pay dues. We might acknowledge our ancestry, though we are not those people.
If we live in this country as birthright citizens or naturalized citizens, we are Americans.
It says as much right there in the Constitution: Article 1, Section 9, Clause 8.
These days, we are focused on the second sentence of that clause, due to President Trump’s conduct. It reads, “And no Person holding any Office of Profit or Trust under them, shall, without the Consent of the Congress, accept of any present, Emolument, Office, or Title, of any kind whatever, from any King, Prince or foreign State.”
But we seem to forget the first sentence of that clause in our rush to put political party above national patriotism. That first sentence reads, “No title of nobility shall be granted by the United States.”
Columbus wasn’t better than Tecumseh, or worse. Both were just men. One accomplished some things; the other accomplished other things. As times change, attitudes also change.
So if those in charge of setting holidays choose to honor someone, or un-honor someone, it really doesn’t make much difference, does it?
[Denny Bonavita is a former editor at newspapers in DuBois and Warren, and former publisher of The Leader-Vindicator. He lives near Brookville. Email: denny2319@windstream.net]