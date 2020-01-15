It’s that time of decade again, the taking of the federal census. While the Census Bureau bureaucracy itself operates 24/7/365, it needs temporary help during the decentennial count. Those temporary workers look a lot like you and me.
In my case, that’s no coincidence. I’d heard that our area was short of enumerators, and so I decided to check things out. And then I applied for an enumerator position to help take up the slack.
I had no qualms about serving a stint on jury duty last summer. It is one of those civic duties that most people try to get out of, but it is really just the cost of doing business if you are an American citizen. Stepping forward to help with the census is somewhat different, but I consider it part of my duty, too.
Anti-government feelings are running a little high in our nation. I won’t address that here, but the U.S. Census Bureau is something that actually benefits citizens in a lot of ways. And from what I have seen so far, it is nonpartisan.
In its most basic form, the census wants to know how many people are living in a household, how old they are, whether they own or rent their homes and similar general questions. That’s not so bad, is it?
The household information is then sent to the census bureau where it is fed into huge computers that munch and crunch their way through the data. Once your information gets that far, it is pretty anonymous and randomized.
But the information you provide is very important on a larger scale. It is used to decide how much funding communities, counties and regions receive for all kinds of projects, from hospitals to highways. The census data is also used to decide the boundaries of congressional districts.
The census bureau makes all this large quantity of information available to the public. It can be found on the agency’s website.
No worries. Your name, address and phone number are not included in this information. Nobody will be selling your personal details to those monstrous scam callers.
For example, during my previous life as business journalist I often needed population figures when writing an article. Business and industry leaders read our publication. Seeing this data helped them make decisions on building new facilities, developing housing sites and funding training facilities.
In those days, we had to request census data in printed form. My office was crammed with those booklets, and they made for some interesting, if dry, reading when I was researching background information for a story.
Census figures also shape the designation of counties as being either rural or urban. This is important when it comes time to expand rural health facilities or provide more funding for public transit.
As anybody interested in genealogy will tell you, census information can help him or her work around a road block when looking for ancestors. As I recall, most of the census data from 1880 was lost in a fire and genealogists are still suffering the consequences.
The first federal census was conducted in 1790, and George Washington was one of the driving forces behind it. The earliest U.S. censuses provided little information beyond the name of the head of household, his or her occupation and how many males and females were in the house. Still, it was a good start by simply knowing how many people lived in the new country.
Pick up any of those old censuses and you will see a snapshot of what the U.S. looked like over the years. In reality, that is what this year’s census is all about, too.
The census is not a federal plot to identify gun owners, and nobody will knock on your door at midnight to confiscate your hunting rifles or whatever. I doubt that they really care if you have an extra can of beans in your pantry that you have put away for a rainy day. Anyway, I plan on staying outside on people’s porches if I have to go to their houses.
For the most part, if you fill out your paper census forms and mail them in, or if you choose to participate online, you won’t even have to deal with a pesky real person. Enumerators will only knock on your door if you haven’t responded beforehand.
This is the first time that citizens will be able to complete their forms online. It will be interesting to see how that works.
The U.S. Census Bureau is starting to ramp up its operations, sifting through a mountain of applications and calling those it wants to hire. If offered a job, you have to undergo a background check and have your fingerprints taken at an approved center. If you see a badge-wearing census worker coming up your sidewalk, we are pretty harmless.
The information you provide to the U.S. Census is a lot more important than you know. You and your community benefit in the long run.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]