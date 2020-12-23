This Christmas may not be as traditionally “merry” as the Christmases of the past. There are a lot of events that we cannot attend this year, and many friends and relatives whom we cannot visit. It feels like we are more or less on our own. Even Santa Claus is in quarantine at the North Pole.
It is time for us to roll up our sleeves and draw on a little of that happiness and merriment that we generate from within ourselves. We do not have to lose our old-fashioned Christmas spirit just because our external environment is different this year. I think we needed a break from the commercialism and expensive gifts. It is time to step back and reflect on just how much we have been blessed in all the necessities of life.
You will say, oh, this column has come out too late, only a day or two more until Christmas. There’s no time to do any of this old-fashioned stuff. I beg to differ. Did you know that less than a hundred years ago, people did not decorate or even put up their tree until after the kids went to bed on Christmas Eve? If you are reading this column before midnight on Christmas Eve, you still have plenty of time to whip up a last minute, old-fashioned Christmas.
There is no doubt that Christmas of 2020 will be as unusual as this entire year has been, but maybe that is a good thing. Instead of the usual spirit of “gimme, gimme, gimme,” we yearn for the spirit of “peace on earth and goodwill toward men” while quietly reflecting on our blessings.
The story that keeps coming to mind is one from the Little House on the Prairie books: Pa had gone to town, there was a blizzard and they feared he was lost. The family was snowed in and worried. When he finally made it through, he brought the girls their Christmas presents: a little cake, a tin cup, an orange and a penny. They were overjoyed with their gifts! COVID-19 or no COVID-19, I know that what is under you tree and in your stocking this year is more than “a little cake, a tin cup, an orange and a penny.”
I love those old-fashioned, country Christmas craft books at the library. Often, I check out several at a time and just enjoy looking at all the fun homemade gifts. These days, you can find many ideas on Pinterest or on craft blogs, but I still cherish the thought of putting together my own holiday cooking and craft book someday. There is just something inspiring and homey about these country Christmas crafts, not to mention the beautiful photography.
So your artistic skills and sewing skills are lacking. Do your best anyway and you just might have the “merriest Christmas ever” laughing at the results.
Tiny, inexpensive gifts are easy to get these days, so you likely won’t have to “make” your last minute gifts if you really don’t want to. A quick trip to the Dollar General store should take care of those last minute presents. In years past, it would be the 5 and 10 cent store, so it is still old-fashioned to give little gifts that are useful and memorable.
As a rule, I try not to start my Christmas shopping too early, because once I get into the spirit of the holidays, the money just flies out of my pocket and I buy double.
The Sears Catalog and the JCPenny’s catalog used to kick off the holiday festivities by arriving in the middle of August, before the water in the swimming pool was even cold. To those of us who grew up before the 2000s, those Christmas wish books were very special.
The advantage paper catalogs still have over online stores is that the paper catalogs show you all their beautiful wares and let you get a case of the galloping gimmes. You generally have to know what you are looking for when shopping online. I tend to read the catalogs to see what they have to offer and then go online to search for the best price. Sneaky me.
With New Year’s just around the corner, looking back on the events of the year comes naturally. One of the big lessons we learned in 2020 is to be thankful for our toilet paper. We learned that groceries don’t grow on trees in the store stock rooms, and that shortages can happen. The less you have, the more you appreciate what you have. When you have too much, you take it all for granted.
For a while, I was wondering if we were going to have Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners like the one Charlie Brown and Snoopy cooked up: a piece of toast with butter, popcorn, pretzels, jellybeans and ice cream sundae’s — some of us still may.
The most difficult life lesson we are learning in 2020 is to be thankful even for a little. We learn the same lesson in “The Grinch That Stole Christmas.” The Grinch thought he could stop Christmas from coming by taking away all the Whos’ food, decorations and presents, but Christmas came just the same.
The spirit of Christmas is not found in the wrappings and trappings of the holiday hoopla, but in a tiny manger and in each human heart.
Surely, we can do better than the Whos down in Whoville. Even with the restrictions we have to deal with because of COVID-19, we still have so much.
Merry Christmas!