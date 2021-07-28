I don’t know about you, but last year I felt that I had a lot in common with either a medieval peasant or a member of a religious monastic community. In the first case, I wore Crocs and jeans most of the time. In the second, I didn’t get out much.
That’s why it’s such a treat to resume something resembling a normal life again. Last weekend’s excursion to the Parker area was just the ticket for giving a writer’s brain some much-needed stimulation.
I don’t get out to the western part of the L-V’s coverage area as much as I should. I think it’s because, well, I grew up as something of a New Bethlehem area townie. Nearly everything that a 1960s and 1970s teenager needed was always just a few steps away.
Now, I should note that I’m technically a South Bethlehem kid, which means that I wasn’t really a townie. Once you crossed the bridge, you were in another world. It wasn’t so much a matter of geography as it was mindset.
So, a town outside the borders of the Redbank Valley School District was definitely alien territory to us. It might have had something to do with athletic rivalries, but I don’t think that’s the whole story.
We small-town folks can be a little provincial in our way even now.
I always think of that when I find myself driving through a town on the way to somewhere else. I always promise myself that I’m going to stop sometime and take a walk around the streets, maybe grab a quick bite in a little diner or something.
But I never do. I’m always on the way to covering a story or visiting family members in a different area. And then I go home and regret not stopping.
All the same, I love driving through our little towns and pretty farmland. I’ll see a long-closed restaurant or small shopping plaza and regret that I never had a chance to see them when they were prospering. I wonder about the people who used to live in abandoned houses.
That stretch of road between Sligo and Parker is one that we seldom traveled when I was a child, at least after I-80 was completely open between Clarion and the Ohio state line. Before then, my family drove through Callensburg and points west if we were going to the Church of God’s Whitehall campground near Emlenton.
And so it was a strange journey the first time I drove to Foxburg when I started working for the L-V in 2012. I hadn’t been out that way since in the mid-1960s and I had a sense of foreboding about that village.
When I got there, the famous double-decker bridge was gone, the one with the railroad above the highway. I always found it strangely unsettling at the age of nine or so. To tell the truth, I was disappointed that I couldn’t give myself a case of the willies by crossing it just one more time.
Our area seems a lot less scary to grown-up me in 2021, barring an occasional tornado sighting or pandemic. But back in the day, our old bridges always gave me a sense of dread.
The thing is, I think we watched too many cartoons and old Westerns on television. Bridges were always being washed away in huge floods or blown up by villains. When you’re a five-year-old, the line between make-believe and reality keeps moving.
It probably didn’t help that we had some hard winters in the late ‘50s and ‘60s, complete with river ice measured in feet. The resulting ice jams seemed to target bridges, and I was sure that every single span was a death trap.
The old bridge at East Brady was one that got whacked by the ice in 1960 or so. I think the one at Freeport met its fate at the same time. Everywhere we went, the grown-ups used their adult voices when talking about bridges.
When grown-ups use that tone of voice, something is up and it’s never good.
So, for a few years I walked around with this sense that bridges were not to be trusted, sleeping monsters more than willing to fall apart and throw you into icy brown water. Even now, one of our famous old iron-truss bridges will give me a start if I’m not expecting it.
The Parker bridge is a case in point. I hadn’t been out that way in more than 40 years back in 2012. I was out exploring on Saturday afternoon, making my way down a hill and there it was, looming in a light blanket of fog.
You never really realize how big an iron bridge is until you’re right beside it. And when one suddenly appears in front of you like that, you sometimes get a shock. It’s like a dragon or dinosaur from a picture book.
Me, I like these surprises, mostly. They give me a connection to that long-ago little girl so that I can help her get past the irrational things that still bug her.
These newfangled concrete bridges just don’t give me the same thrill.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]