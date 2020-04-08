I used to have a trick for tackling an unpleasant task. I would divide it into fractions and then hold a little celebration each time I reached the one-quarter, one-half and three-quarters marks.
My mental gymnastics aren’t much use these days. There is no clear end-date for the coronavirus pandemic, and so there is only “before” and “after” to mark time.
I haven’t really been to a store in two weeks, so I rely on other people’s experiences to provide a picture of what it’s like in Retail World. If it is anything like Amazon or Walmart.com, the pickings are getting a little slim.
It seems that potatoes, pasta, jars of chopped garlic and Parmesan cheese are this week’s most valuable commodities. Folks have given up on bread, flour and yeast for the time being. One guy described eating an avocado with reverence this past week.
There is still plenty of food in the land. The apparent shortages are caused by unprecedented demand, and our processing and distribution channels are struggling to keep up. Think of a garden hose that suddenly has to water a thousand acres of crops instead of an average backyard.
I have to smile, though. Everybody has started digging out Grandma’s cookbook and making old-time favorite dishes for dinner. Even if we get enough regular exercise while staying at home, we’re all going to gain 20 pounds by the time this thing is over.
It seems that we’re turning into dogs these days. We always have our heads stuck inside the refrigerator, we aren’t allowed to jump up on people and a car ride is a real treat. Fortunately, most of us never developed the bad habit of licking one another’s faces.
Suddenly, the hot topic online in some circles is mayonnaise cake. People are trading erstwhile family recipes, only to find that everybody else has the same one.
I remember that it was one of my favorite treats, one of the first things I learned to bake as a child. I didn’t have much of a sweet tooth as a little girl, but I would dive into a piece of mayonnaise cake with glee.
When you were a Baby Boomer in the 1960s, food shortages were unimaginable. We just never realized that, only a short 20 or 30 years before, things such as eggs were precious commodities.
Our grandmothers had to stretch everything and make do with what they had in their cupboards during the Great Depression. While they may not have had eggs and cooking oil on hand some days, there might have been a jar of mayo on the pantry shelf. Mayonnaise makers even put recipes for these cakes on their jar labels as a result.
Now, molasses cookies are an even older concept. It seems that they came to life after the Southern sugar plantations were destroyed during the Civil War. For some reason, molasses was easier to come by than refined sugar, and a new goodie was born of necessity.
Yes, gentle readers, I am keeping myself entertained these days by digging up mystical cooking lore on the Internet. I’ve done that on occasion when I was out of column ideas. This is the truth behind such gems as tales of the birth of Popsicles and astronaut ice cream.
Still, I always had a sense that this old-time wisdom would be useful again some day. I never imagined that this day would roll around during my lifetime.
Of course, some of us who got married and had families in the 1970s came of age during a back-to-the-land movement. Baking our own bread and making our own yogurt were usual activities. Saturday’s evening meal was often soup made from homegrown vegetables.
So, we might sigh a little whenever our supermarket or Walmart is out of something. We have come to love the convenience of plastic-wrapped sliced white bread, but we aren’t about to starve anytime soon.
If you find yourself struggling in the kitchen these days, Grandma’s cookbook probably has a special chapter devoted to substituting ingredients when you’re out of something. One of the handiest I ever learned was combining baking soda, cream of tartar and cornstarch to replace baking powder.
If you don’t happen to have a copy of Grandma’s recipes, many people have shared them on the Internet over the years. My favorite site for this information is budget101.com and I am sure there are others. I found that one about 20 years ago and have been a fan ever since.
There are also a bazillion recipes for making your own version of Bisquick if you are lucky enough to have flour. While these master-mix recipes have been making the rounds for several years, I was surprised and charmed that a friend in the UK has the same recipe, sharing a photo of some almond cookies he made last weekend.
Why did that make me smile? Because we really are all in this together — again. I would bet good money that my friend’s mother used the same recipe during the London Blitz in 1940.
It’s funny how this pandemic seems like a combination of World War II and a video game. It is definitely serious stuff, but many of us are helping win a war by staying home and making mayonnaise cake. Nevertheless, it seems a worthy pursuit.
Not along ago, in the “before” times, everyone received a trophy or a blue ribbon just for participating.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]