With the interesting demands of newspaper deadlines, you will be reading my Memorial Day column a few days late. I always become more inspired a day or so before a holiday, and this is being written on a Friday morning.
Memorial Day is in observance of those who gave their lives defending our country, Veterans Day reserved for all those who have served. So saith the folks who keep track of these things, but the two holidays always blend together in my mind for some reason.
Your body might make it home safe, sound and in one piece, but I can’t help feeling that maybe part of you dies anyway if you’ve been in a war zone.
I had a college chum at Penn State back in the late ‘70s, a guy who had been a U.S. Marine corpsman in Vietnam. Overall, he was a sweet and funny man, prone to occasional sarcastic episodes tinged with inner pain. There were episodes of marital troubles punctuated by periods of living in his car.
He sat at a table one day in the student union building, tapping his foot and looking at a point somewhere 10 feet in the distance. He thrust a couple of typed pages in front of me.
“Sue, would you read this? I had to write a story for my English class and this is all I could think of.”
It told of stories from ‘Nam, a string of mental snapshots. As a medic, he refused to carry a firearm, stashing extra gauze in his holster. Once, during a firefight, he had to pick up a pistol to help defend his unit’s position.
“Yeah. They gave me a medal for that one. I threw it away.”
Dave was near the U.S. Embassy before the fall of Saigon. He watched from inside the compound as helicopters evacuated civilians from the roof.
“Have you ever heard an entire city screaming?”
He didn’t mention his own exit from the country.
“So, did you find any typos or anything I should change?”
No, I told him that it was perfect just the way it was. And then I excused myself to have a good cry in the ladies’ room.
My uncle, an Air Force technical sergeant accustomed to the meteorology desk for most of his career, spent a few weeks sleeping in a bunker when the shelling got too close. A piece of cardboard and an old bedspread were his bed.
His departure from sunny Binh Thuy took the shape of running through a hail of bullets on the way to his plane.
Just a few weeks ago, I was interviewing another ‘Nam vet, a local boy this time. He clued me into the probable source of the ammunition fired at departing U.S. military personnel.
“Yeah, when I was heading out of the country, it was the South Vietnamese who were shooting at us for leaving.”
I think about those old stories when reading the news these days. They are surprisingly contemporary, especially the ones from Afghanistan and Iraq.
“Most of us just don’t trust the Afghan security guys. We sit, drink coffee and smoke with them, but there’s a good chance that one of them is going to try to blow us up.”
The soldier who told me that story didn’t make it home after his third trip to the Sandbox.
A couple of decades before him, there was another guy fighting on the same general battlefield, but this time we were helping the mujahideen, the precursors of Al Qaeda, against the Soviets. A rocket hit a Hind helicopter, sending it into a group of people and a herd of goats.
Nearly 30 years after the fact, Phil was still wracked with guilt. It was a war wound that never healed.
I guess this is why Memorial Day and Veterans Day blend together for me. It was a different world when those holidays were signed into law. There were clear winners and losers from a military standpoint.
But wars were different then. They were huge conflicts engulfing entire nations, fought on battlefields with distinct lines between enemies and friendly forces. War is always horrible, but at least you kind of knew where things stood at the end of it.
That isn’t the case in our world. There is a lot of blood shed for little apparent reason, and then everybody goes home for a while until the next time.
A lot of folks celebrate with parades and picnics. I can’t do it. I’ve heard too many stories.