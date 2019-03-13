I hope you got all your timepieces set ahead again. By the time you read this column, the annual journey to Daylight Saving Time should be several days in the past. If you haven’t monkeyed with your clocks, you are either late, retired or simply tired.
You might note that I don’t use an “s” at the end of Saving. I’m not an illiterate barbarian. That is the official spelling.
In the seven years that I’ve been writing this column, I don’t think that I’ve ever taken time to comment on the semi-yearly ritual. With so many of us relying on digital devices that automatically update things for us, the setting of clocks ahead by an hour is nearly a non-event.
It’s that way at my place. Other than a couple wristwatches that I seldom wear, there are only two battery-power clocks requiring attention, both of them mementos of my late special friend.
One of them, a handsome mantel clock, was a thank-you gift from the International Association of Bomb Technicians and Investigators. John, by the way, was not a mad bomber. He contributed to a documentary, “42 Ways to Kill Hitler,” with a forensic investigation of an assassination plot that nearly worked.
For some reason, fiddling around with its adjustment knob always gives me the willies.
The timepieces at our house when I was growing up were a lot tamer. None of them ran on batteries, and everyone had a wall clock with an electrical cord snaking out of it.
In my mother’s basement hangs one of these relics of a bygone time, a wall clock that belonged to my Grandma and Grandpa McGregor. I can’t remember a time when it wasn’t ticking away on somebody’s wall, and I’m 64. I have no idea how many times its hands have been advanced or retreated, but I’m in awe of its American craftsmanship.
I have no strong feelings on the Daylight Saving Time debate. Itself a relic of another time, it is simply one of those inconveniences that we deal with and then get on with things. Upon reflection, it really serves no purpose other than confounding people bent on attending church or going to work.
Growing up in the ‘60s and ‘70s, it was a big deal two Saturday nights each year. Dad worked a swing shift at Owens-Illinois and, when he wasn’t working the 11-to-7 shift, he did the honors. Otherwise, Mom was the one to stand on a chair and adjust the wall clocks.
As I recall, everyone else was just as diligent. There were seldom any families who showed up shamefaced an hour late for church. People wouldn’t say anything to their faces, but their fecklessness was whispered about.
Heaven help the unfortunate soul who was an hour late for work, seldom a problem in the days of Blue Laws. Few businesses were open on Sundays, and the ones that were usually unlocked their doors at noon for a few hours.
It’s all the American industrial complex’s fault that we even have to deal with this relic. It was adopted shortly before World War I in a vain attempt to take advantage of more daylight. But as Dad used to observe, there are only so many hours in the day.
At this point in my life, I should have a spare two and a half extra days squirreled away somewhere. I don’t know where they are kept, but I’m not complaining. Those might come in handy one of these years.
I can afford to make jokes about it now, but the yearly spring-ahead ritual presents a hardship for people who have children, regular jobs and pets. Nobody is sure what time it is for about a week.
Children and parents stare glassy-eyed at cereal bowls, groggy and confused. Workers notice the time change most keenly as the clock ticks slowly toward lunchtime. Pets stand by their food dishes, looking hopeful and forlorn.
Except for cats. Creatures of the night, Daylight Saving Time doesn’t affect them nearly as much as does the autumn ritual of turning the clocks back an hour. Felines are known to tread on their humans’ faces at 4 a.m. They just don’t care.
As a semi-retired freelancer, I can see their point. An hour earlier or an hour later seldom ruffles my life unless there’s a family member’s morning doctor’s appointment involved. Newspaper deadlines are usually a week apart for me, and there’s always enough time to hit them.
That doesn’t mean that I don’t sympathize with regular workers. I once worked some really atrocious hours, and often wished that Daylight Whatever Time was just a bad dream.
I wonder what time the Capitol rotunda clock minders get up on these special mornings. I’ll bet they think the same way that we do. They should be among the first to lobby for repealing this anachronism.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]
