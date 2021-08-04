Dear Gayle,
When nobody could get a haircut, my mother bought a haircuts at home kit and cut everybody’s hair in our family which was pretty much okay because we weren’t going out anywhere much anyway. Mom decided she was good at it, so she’s kept it up even though we can all go get regular haircuts now. She says she’s saving everybody money. It was okay when there wasn’t a choice, but now everybody wants haircuts from trained people. Mom’s feelings are hurt and I don’t know what to do because if I keep letting her cut my hair she’ll probably want to keep cutting it for the rest of my life, but if she knows I’ve gone out for a cut, she’ll be hurt for the rest of her life. Is there some way out of this?
— Buzzy
Dear Buzzy,
This is a tough one. In a time of minor crisis, your mother found a way to address one aspect of it that ended up rewarding her by allowing her to feel “essential” to her family in a new way. Now, she is reluctant to let go of that feeling. I get it. Unfortunately, it is difficult in the best of times to find someone who cuts our hair in just the way we like it. We may go through several different barbers or beauticians before we find that one who seems to understand our head, and even then, that one can occasionally get it wrong. The good thing is that hair grows and gives second chances. What you are trying to avoid is a continuous series of less-than-wonderful haircuts. I get that, too. As I was typing this, I realized that I know a woman who has been giving those in her immediate and extended family free haircuts for many years, having gone to beauty school to learn a new career, but when that didn’t work out, she still uses her acquired skill. The difference is that her family likes her skills well enough. Is your mother in a position in life that would allow her to go to beauty school to refine her own barbering skills? Beyond that, I can imagine only telling her how much her work has been appreciated, but that you don’t want to stop using your old favorites for hair work now that you can have them again, yet she should hang onto the kit, it just might come in handy again sometime. Meanwhile, you and your family members may want to look for other ways to allow your mother to know that she is still essential to those she loves.
Dear Gayle,
I have a neighbor who insists on just dropping by whenever. I hate that, and have told the neighbor that, but it hasn’t stopped the unexpected visits. I want a phone call first. I want the chance to say if I’m in the middle of something and don’t want a visit right then. This neighbor says that if I am, I can just say so then. I don’t want to even answer the door, but it’s obvious I’m home, so I do. This is a fine person in every other way but this one. The direct method hasn’t worked. Any help will be appreciated.
— Visited
Dear Visited,
This man or woman was raised to believe that neighbors are almost like family, I think. Personally, I prefer a phone call even from family and I am guessing that you do as well. People who drop in honestly believe that their visits are welcomed. In some circles, they might be, but since even telling this person straight out that you want visits only after a phone call has established that you are free to entertain, has failed to stop the drop-bys, you may want to up it a step by simply calling out through the closed and locked door that you are too busy right then for a visit, so please call later to see if you are free. Once that door opens, you have very diminished control over a well-meaning, but clueless visitor if you are trying to remain at all pleasant. If that person tries bringing you something because they think that this will get you to open the door, suggest that they leave whatever it is and you will go out to get it when you can. Be sure to reward any phone calls you may get from this neighbor with a few yeses for visits, or that person’s behavior is likely to revert back to drop-in mode. It is hard to be firm when we were raised to be cordial, but this situation would seem to require that level of firmness. Good luck.
[Gayle Wright is a mental health counselor doing area agency and hospital social work. Write to Gayle at: LV MY TAKE ON IT, 435 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242, or send email to gaylewright@mail.com where your anonymity will be maintained in keeping with all current HIPAA standards.]